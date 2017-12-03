American Airlines glitch gives pilots holiday at Christmas

A computer glitch with the world’s largest airline means American is scrambling to schedule pilots into planes

The Christmas season is already a chaotic time for many people, but a computer glitch could make things even more difficult for American Airlines and anyone scheduled to fly with them next month.

A problem with the company’s employee scheduling system has allowed many pilots to schedule vacation days during the Christmas week and now thousands of flights do not have assigned pilots.

According to the Allied Pilots Association, the union representing the 15,000 pilots who fly for American Airlines, a failure within the system has produced “significant holes” in the operation.

The affected flights are between Dec. 17-31 and management say the airline expects to have the problem resolved before the holiday season. But that means American will have to rebuild its schedule and is offering pilots time and a half their normal hourly wage.

However, the company is also believed to have a large number of pilots on reserve who could be called on if needed to help smooth out the schedule.

The APA has filed a grievance with the company as they say “management unilaterally created their solution in violation of the contract, neither APA nor the contract can guarantee the promised payment of the premium being offered.”


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Just Posted

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Web poll: More people favour Bower Place expansion

A Bower Place redevelopment application has the mall users debating about its… Continue reading

Girl killed after being struck by a bus was a recently resettled Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in B.C.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake has Christmas spirit

The streets of Sylvan Lake were glowing red and green Saturday as… Continue reading

WATCH: CARE excited to let it snow

It’s been about two years since 17-year-old Marwan Alwakkaa left Syria for… Continue reading

Community Kitchen will help people with low or fixed incomes

Community Kitchen will support people with low or fixed incomes in Central… Continue reading

Web poll: More people favour Bower Place expansion

A Bower Place redevelopment application has the mall users debating about its… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Community Kitchen will help people with low or fixed incomes

Community Kitchen will support people with low or fixed incomes in Central… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Most Read

  • American Airlines glitch gives pilots holiday at Christmas

    A computer glitch with the world’s largest airline means American is scrambling to schedule pilots into planes

  • Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

    Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month