Background: New council weighs in on safe injection site
Poll: Does Red Deer need a safe injection site?
Background: New council weighs in on safe injection site
Jason Klaus admitted he was nearby on the night they were killed in 2013
Vehicle connected to dangerous driving complaints
Public can tour campus, see program displays on Nov. 4
Seven local galleries have opening receptions
Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer
Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too
They took liquor bottles and emptied the till
Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading
Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe
At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday
Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August
Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves
New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides
Poll: Does Red Deer need a safe injection site?