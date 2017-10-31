Previous story
Poll: What should Red Deer council tackle first?

Castor trial: Son insists he played no role in his parents’ death

Jason Klaus admitted he was nearby on the night they were killed in 2013

Weapons and counterfeit money recovered from stolen car

Red Deer RCMP arrest 25-year-old man

Arrests made in Red Deer after stolen vehicle recovered

Vehicle connected to dangerous driving complaints

Red Deer College holds informational open house

Public can tour campus, see program displays on Nov. 4

Red Deer art galleries full of eclectic works for First Friday in November

Seven local galleries have opening receptions

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

  • Poll: Does Red Deer need a safe injection site?

