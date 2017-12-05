Previous story
Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Creep Catcher guilty of harassment

Judge to sentence Creep Catcher vigilante on Jan. 22

Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Chevi Rabbit recognized as one of 25 human rights activists

The new speedskating oval in ‘Setters Place’ in Great Chief Park will open on Jan. 20

New park facilities named after Red Deer construction company, a major donor

Red Deer drug dealer claims constitutional rights violated

Lawyer for Allie Gader will argue constitutional challenge in March

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

It’s currently only available in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices but will be expanded for versions on Android and Amazon tablets

Red Deer police investigate school break ins

Thieves made off with electronics at three schools

Red Deer fire crews rescue dog on thin ice

The Border Collie was taken to a vet

B.C. court rules against injured veterans in fight for disability pensions

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a devastating blow to a… Continue reading

Advocate web poll suggests most support Bower Place expansion

A majority of shoppers support an expansion to Bower Place, an Advocate… Continue reading

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

  • Poll: Where should a new safe consumption site be located in Red Deer?

    Where should a supervised consumption site be located in Red Deer? Background:…

