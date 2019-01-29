T-Mobile phone-testing robot named “Tappy” is at the centre of U.S. allegations against Chinese tech company Huawei. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

1 US case against Huawei centres around a robot called Tappy

NEW YORK — The U.S. government is alleging Chinese tech company Huawei went so far as to steal a robot’s arm in its bid to get its hands on T-Mobile’s trade secrets.

The Justice Department unveiled a 10-count grand jury indictment in Seattle in a case that centres on a T-Mobile phone-testing robot named “Tappy.” It’s separate from a 13-count case that accuses Huawei of misleading banks about the company’s business and violating U.S. sanctions.

Huawei is China’s first global technology competitor and one of the world’s biggest cellphone companies and makers of telecommunications parts. It has rejected accusations that it is controlled by China’s ruling party and might facilitate spying.

But the T-Mobile case portrays a company going to illegal lengths to gain access to others’ intellectual property.

By The Associated Press

