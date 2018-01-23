10 Safeway stores to be shuttered in B.C. as labour negotiations begin

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A union representing Safeway employees in British Columbia says 10 stores in the province will be permanently closed as labour negotiations are set to begin.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1518 said Sobeys Inc. informed members of the decision Tuesday morning on the eve of bargaining between its union and Sobeys for all of its Safeway stores in B.C.

Union Local 1518 also said Sobeys indicated that if it gets favourable terms and conditions for its FreshCo discount banner, it may open FreshCo stores at five of the closed Safeway locations.

Ivan Limpright, president of Union Local 1518, said in a statement that the timing of the store closure announcement to B.C. Safeway employees is suspicious.

He said that last week on the first day of bargaining with a United Food and Commercial Workers union in Manitoba, Sobeys demanded poverty concessions and then walked away from the table.

“Now as negotiations are set to begin in British Columbia, they announce 10 store closures? It’s a classic scare tactic,” Limpright said.

Sobeys spokeswoman Jacquelin Corrado said in an email that the company had invited Union Local 1518 to review stores that are under financial pressure last June and then again in October to discuss ways to help the unprofitable stores turn the corner to protect jobs and continue to serve customers.

“Unfortunately they declined to engage in the conversation both times,” she said, noting that it’s “no secret” that many of its Safeway stores in B.C. have struggled in recent years.

“Customer demand for shopping at discount stores continues to grow and we are not adequately serving this need in B.C. today,” Corrado said. “We look forward to the opportunity to serve these communities in B.C. under the FreshCo name.”

The Safeway locations slated for closure in B.C. include Lougheed Mall and Royal Oak in Burnaby, City Square and Point Grey in Vancouver and Sunwood Square in Coquitlam.

Safeway stores in B.C. also slated to be permanently closed but that may reopen as FreshCo locations include Blundell and Broadmoor in Richmond, Newton Town Centre and Strawberry Hills in Surrey, and Safeway Mission.

Corrado said these stores are scheduled to close on May 5 with the exception of the Safeway City Square location which will close on July 28.

Both Safeway and Sobeys are owned by Empire Company Ltd.

Previous story
Trump move to tax some imports creates its own risks for US
Next story
Suit alleges Motel 6 discriminated against Latino customers

Just Posted

Blackfalds firefighter battling cancer

A volunteer firefighter in Blackfalds for 15 years, Dave Sutherland now battling… Continue reading

Red Deer transit users are concerned about the future

But recreation centre users are glad facility hours were maintained

Community cardiac awareness dinner and show to be held

Continued focus to bring cardiac catheterization lab to Red Deer

Red Deer businesses react to 2.02 per cent tax increase for 2018

Chamber would prefer zero increase, while DBA thinks it’s reasonable

Bring on the rodeo says Red Deer County mayor

Canadian Finals Rodeo’s move to Red Deer good for whole region, says Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month