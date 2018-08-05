‘60 Minutes’ exec named in misconduct article delays return

NEW YORK — The executive producer of the CBS news show “60 Minutes” is delaying his return from vacation until a probe into sexual misconduct claims wraps up.

Allegations against Jeff Fager and CBS CEO Les Moonves appeared in a New Yorker article last month.

CBS hired two outside law firms to investigate claims of sexual misconduct from several women spanning three decades at the company. While most of the article focused on Moonves, the article also contained allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Fager.

Fager has denied any wrongdoing.

CBS is keeping Moonves in place during the investigation and he conducted a call about CBS’ quarterly earnings Thursday without mentioning the investigation. But on Sunday, the network said Fager will not return from his scheduled vacation Monday as planned. CNN first reported the delay.

Previous story
Election crackdown runs into speed-tweeting human ‘bots’
Next story
‘Mission: Impossible’ bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office

Just Posted

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved… Continue reading

On Nova Scotia’s historic Shubenacadie River, a slow-motion showdown

FORT ELLIS, N.S. — On the muddy banks of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie… Continue reading

Central Alberta gets Hlinka Gretzky Cup preview

Penhold, Sylvan Lake and Lacombe host exhibition games Saturday

Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Texas Republicans squelch ‘red flag’ gun law prospects

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas schools have been adding metal detectors and armed… Continue reading

H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

PHILADELPHIA — H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, who made a $1 billion fortune in… Continue reading

As Ellison departs Congress, Omar chases another first

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — In a coffee shop at the edge of… Continue reading

Strong quake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island; at least 3 dead

MATARAM, Indonesia — A strong earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of… Continue reading

Out-of-province aid coming for B.C. as wildfire risk increases due to the heat

VANCOUVER — A hot, dry forecast for the long weekend has prompted… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre and markets

Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at two family-focused events… Continue reading

P.E.I. Rottweiler owner frustrated with dog park rule prohibiting breed

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — A Prince Edward Island dog park is facing criticism… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month