Aimia leveraged recent deals to coax $450-million purchase of Aeroplan

MONTREAL — Some analysts say Aimia Inc. played airlines like chess pieces to raise Air Canada’s purchase price for the Aeroplan loyalty program, signing deals with rival carriers to force the buyer’s hand, and the endgame is likely to benefit consumers.

An Air Canada-led consortium reached a tentative deal Tuesday to acquire Aeroplan for $450 million in cash, after Aimia dismissed an earlier offer as too low.

The loyalty points company signed Aeroplan partnership deals with Air Transat, Flair Airlines and Porter Airlines while juggling negotiations with Air Canada earlier this month.

Consumer affairs expert Tony Chapman believes the agreements were part of a negotiation ploy to ratchet up pressure on Air Canada to raise its initial bid from $250 million.

He says bringing the loyalty program back in house 13 years after it was spun off from Air Canada means members can expect more travel deals and redemption options.

AltaCorp Capital analyst Chris Murray says Aimia’s discussions with the Oneworld airline alliance also leveraged the company’s position.

Previous story
Ranks of most valuable companies shifted during bull market
Next story
Canada encouraged by signs of progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Just Posted

Red Deer woman saving animals at wildlife centre with TV show

Victoria Bolhuis, 22, interned at Hope for Wildlife for 10 weeks before moving into paid position

Record-breaking year in Red Deer for smoke

Expect more smoke in Red Deer Wednesday

Ride to Conquer Cancer cancelled but Red Deerian keeps going

Smoke forced the cancellation

Warrants issued for armed robbery suspects

Ponoka RCMP investigate

Mustard Seed prepares people for workforce

Employment Readiness Fair to be held August 28

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Nova Scotia man fighting perception he is sex offender who has the same name

TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia contractor who shares the exact name… Continue reading

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are… Continue reading

Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive; cites family, career

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The man who became the public face of the… Continue reading

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A former Canadian naval intelligence officer convicted of spying… Continue reading

Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump’s legal woes

A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard… Continue reading

PM to visit northern B.C. as cabinet holds retreat amid wildfire crisis

NANAIMO, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet… Continue reading

Heckle heard around the country offers sneak peek at 2019 campaign narrative

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to say precisely when… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month