Aimia’s appoints Jeremy Rabe as CEO, next step in a recent shareholder shakeup

MONTREAL — Loyalty rewards company Aimia Inc. announced Jeremy Rabe as its new president and chief executive.

Rabe is one of two directors who joined the company’s board last month as part of an agreement with investment firm Mittleman Brothers LLC, which has sought changes at Aimia.

He will lead the Montreal-based company as it prepares for a split with Air Canada, which has decided to quit Aimia’s Aeroplan program and start its own loyalty plan in mid-2020.

Rabe was elected to Aimia’s board in April, following shareholder criticism of the company’s performance.

He was founder and a managing partner of On Point Loyalty, a boutique investment and advisory firm focused on the airline loyalty industry.

Rabe replaces David Johnston who agreed to step down as CEO shortly before Rabe and Phillip Mittleman were elected to the Aimia board last month at the company’s annual meeting.

Brian Edwards, the founder and former chief executive of BCE Emergis Inc., was also elected as a new independent director at the shareholder meeting.

Mittleman has agreed that until July 1, 2019, that it won’t take any actions against Aimia, such as proposing the removal of board members, engaging in short selling or making disparaging comments about the company.

Previous story
Royal Dutch Shell to sell its stake in Canadian Natural Resources

Just Posted

Red Deer County passes cannabis retailer rules

All cannabis retail applications must be approved by municipal planning commission

Red Deer County approves 2018 tax rates

Non-residential tax rate increases but residential and farmland rates stay the same

Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games planning on track, says organizer

But lots of volunteer spots left to fill

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison, no parole for 10 years

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A judge sentenced a young man who shot… Continue reading

Pipeline plight: Carr confident feds will convince Kinder Morgan to proceed

OTTAWA — Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says he is absolutely certain… Continue reading

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

Westerner Park Urban Farm Festival this weekend in Red Deer

Learn more about urban farming this weekend in Red Deer. There are… Continue reading

Under pressure to clamp down on semi-automatics, Trudeau defers to police

OTTAWA — Police, not politicians, should decide what restrictions to place on… Continue reading

Jays closer Osuna charged with assault, placed on administrative leave

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave… Continue reading

‘A bear’s best friend:’ Alberta naturalist Charlie Russell dies at 76

An Alberta naturalist who lived with bears to learn that people are… Continue reading

‘Big Bang Theory’ set to end season with a highly anticipated wedding

TORONTO — “The Big Bang Theory” will finish its 11th season on… Continue reading

New Brunswick ‘on the way back to normalcy’ as floodwater slowly recedes

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Record-breaking floodwaters that have swamped homes, washed away… Continue reading

71st Cannes Film Festival opens with drama on screen and off

CANNES, France — The 71st Cannes Film Festival is opening with the… Continue reading

’Star Trek’ actor George Takei to discuss internment camps

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BOSTON — “Star Trek” actor George Takei (tuh-KAY’) is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month