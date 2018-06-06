Air Canada and Air China have signed a joint venture agreement on key connecting domestic flights in both countries. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Air Canada and Air China sign joint venture agreement to increase co-operation

MONTREAL — Air Canada and Air China have signed a joint venture agreement that will increase co-operation on flights between Canada and China and on key connecting domestic flights in both countries.

The airlines say it is the first joint venture agreement between a Chinese and North American airline.

The joint venture is expected to be phased in over the next six months.

China has been a growing market for Air Canada.

The airlines expanded a code-share agreement in May and implemented an expanded reciprocal lounge agreement for customers in December last year.

Air Canada has increased its capacity on routes between Canada and China on average by 12.5 per year over the last five years.

Previous story
Ottawa studying impact of steel, aluminum tariffs before supporting industry
Next story
Vancouver homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Five dead after two-vehicle collision near town of Millet, south of Edmonton

MILLET, Alta. — Police say five people are dead after a two-vehicle… Continue reading

Vancouver homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

VANCOUVER — The death of an ill senior who lived inside a… Continue reading

Youths sharing a joint with minors shouldn’t be free of legal consequence: Senate

OTTAWA — There should be some legal consequences for youths who share… Continue reading

Industry looks for ‘creative ways’ to brand legalized marijuana

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Marijuana industry titans will gather in New Brunswick… Continue reading

Gaetz United Church bell to toll for 49 shooting victims on June 12

Global movement to affirm inclusion, “spreading love”

Watch: Five in Five: Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s CEO

Manon Therriault started in her new role mid-March

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles join corn dogs on Calgary Stampede menu

CALGARY — Traditional corn dogs and deep-fried doughnuts are still on the… Continue reading

Original Pizza Pop recipe preserved by great-nephew

WINNIPEG — A descendant of the man credited with inventing Pizza Pops… Continue reading

Heritage society denounces Chateau Laurier redesign as “heritage vandalism”

OTTAWA — An Ottawa preservation society is blasting the redesign of an… Continue reading

Bocce Ball season is underway at Golden Circle in Red Deer

Red Deer celebrates Seniors Week, June 3 to 9

Olympic medalist to speak at Special Olympics Red Deer Celebrity Breakfast

The event is June 20 at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre

Blackfalds woman claims six figure win off of scratch and win ticket

Jennifer Halyrevich won $100,000 on a Crossword Tripler

Canadian, international athletes mobilize at anti-doping forum in Calgary

CALGARY — Beckie Scott opened the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Global Athletes Forum… Continue reading

Virtue, Moir, Chan, Stojko hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour with a stop in Red Deer

Virtue and Moir in Red Deer on October 18

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month