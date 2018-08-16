Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines Air Canada, speaks before revealing the new Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s chief operating officer Ben Smith has been named the new CEO of Air France-KLM. The longtime No. 2 at Air Canada will be the first non-French national to helm the Franco-Dutch airline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Air Canada exec Ben Smith to face labour headwinds as new CEO at Air France-KLM

MONTREAL — Air Canada’s chief operating officer Ben Smith has been named the new CEO of Air France-KLM.

The longtime No. 2 at Air Canada will be the first non-French national to helm the Franco-Dutch carrier.

Smith will replace former Air France CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac, who quit more than three months ago when staff turned down his offer of a pay deal aimed at halting a wave of strikes.

Smith, who has shepherded Air Canada through multiple labour talks with pilots, flight attendants and machinists, will come on board amidst growing competition and labour turbulence overseas.

“I am well aware of the competitive challenges the Air France-KLM Group is currently facing and I am convinced that the airlines’ teams have all the strengths to succeed in the global airline market,” Smith said in a release.

Walter Spracklin, an analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc., said Smith’s departure was a setback for Air Canada, “but not irreparable.”

“We had considered Mr. Smith to be the airline’s next CEO and therefore his departure leaves a gap in terms of succession,” Spracklin said.

Air Canada shares remained relatively stable this week, closing at $23.87 Thursday.

The Air France board of directors approved Smith’s hiring at a board meeting Thursday.

He will leave Air Canada on Aug. 31 and take up his duties as CEO on Sept. 30.

Smith joined Air Canada’s executive committee in 2007, just before rising fuel prices and the financial crisis saw the airline cut 2,000 jobs and struggle through a tepid growth.

Labour strife with flight attendants and pilots in 2011 and 2012, respectively, preceded a period of relative calm, with 10-year collective agreements signed between the company and both groups in the last four years.

“He was a very integral part of ensuring labour peace,” said Robert Kokonis, president of Toronto-based consulting firm AirTrav Inc.

Recent tweaks to a collective agreement with pilots at Air Canada’s low-cost Rouge unit allowed the carrier to use more narrow-body planes for the subsidiary, a “weapon” Air Canada can now use to compete against ultra-low-fare upstarts such as WestJet Airlines Ltd.’s Swoop and Edmonton-based Flair Airlines, Kokonis said.

The narrow-body aircraft operate at a lower cost and could replace smaller regional aircraft operated by airline partners like Jazz on some routes.

Challenges await Smith abroad, where full-service, partially subsidized Gulf carriers and low-cost European airlines threaten to squeeze flag carriers, Kokonis said.

Meanwhile labour turmoil on the European tarmac continues. Pilots at Air France, Brussels Airlines and Ryanair have all staged work stoppages in recent months.

“We’ve had strikes in Canada, but we’ve never had the same level of militancy in any of our airline union ranks, arguably, compared to the circus in France,” Kokonis said, referring to a 13-day walkout by Air Canada pilots in 1998.

Anne-Marie Couderc, non-executive chair of Air France-KLM highlighted Smith’s history as a deal maker.

“As a man who prefers dialogue, he developed and implemented the historical long-term win-win agreements with the airline’s social partners for the benefit of Air Canada’s teams, the airline and all other stakeholders,” Couderc said in a release.

The enthusiasm was not universal.

“The board of Air France-KLM always makes the worst decisions,” said Philippe Evain, head of Air France’s main pilot union, in a tweet earlier this week. “Is it going to hand over the keys to Air France to Americans?”

A union representing Air France ground staff questioned Smith’s potential pay package, which the French newspaper “Liberation” reported will hit 3.3 million euros a year.

Previous story
Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations
Next story
NEB allows Trans Mountain to begin construction on parts of pipeline expansion

Just Posted

Red Deer group looking to keep roads safe for cyclists

A Red Deer cycling group is concerned about road safety after multiple… Continue reading

Smoke and pets do not mix

Take care of your pets during the smoky weather

Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Charges included possession of stolen property

UPDATED: No relief from smoke today in Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

Man causes mischief with axe in Ponoka

Arson and attempted break and enter charges laid

WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off… Continue reading

‘Unavoidable accident:’ Calgary Zoo peacock dies after flying into zoo golf cart

CALGARY — One of the peacocks that often roam freely on the… Continue reading

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL pipeline route

CALGARY — Potential delays in the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline… Continue reading

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang… Continue reading

Arrests in Burnaby, B.C., as order against Kinder Morgan protest camp enforced

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters Thursday as officers enforced a… Continue reading

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

BRITT, Ont. — From a helicopter flying over a smouldering swath of… Continue reading

Calgary Fire Department logs record opioid overdose calls in July

CALGARY — The Calgary Fire Department says there were a record number… Continue reading

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters when officers enforced a court… Continue reading

Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

NEW YORK — If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month