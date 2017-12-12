Air Canada expanding codeshares for 2018 Canada-China Year of Tourism

MONTREAL — Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Air China Ltd. say they will be expanding their mutual codeshare services in time for the 2018 Canada-China Year of Tourism.

Air China will place its code on Air Canada’s new daily Montreal-Shanghai flight, as well as Air Canada’s flights from Vancouver to Victoria, Kelowna, Saskatoon and Regina.

Air Canada will place its code on Air China’s flights between Beijing and Zhengzhou, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Nanjing, as well as Air China’s flight between Montreal-Havana, Cuba.

The expanded codeshare co-operation is planned to come into effect in April 2018, subject to regulatory and government approvals.

Air Canada currently offers its customers codeshare flights operated by Air China between Beijing and Guangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Wuhan, Xi’an and Shenyang, and between Montreal and Beijing, and between Vancouver and Beijing.

Similarly, Air China offers its customers codeshare flights operated by Air Canada between Vancouver and Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and between Montreal and Ottawa, Toronto and Winnipeg, as well as Vancouver and Toronto to and from Beijing and Shanghai.

