Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

MONTREAL — An Air Canada-led consortium has reached a $450-million deal to acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc., earning plaudits from analysts but leaving questions about Aimia’s future.

The group, which includes TD Bank, CIBC and Visa Canada Corp., has agreed to pay $450 million in cash and assume the approximately $1.9-billion liability associated with Aeroplan miles customers have accumulated.

“We are pleased to see that an agreement in principle has been reached as Aeroplan members can continue to earn and redeem with confidence,” Air Canada chief executive Calin Rovinescu said in a statement on behalf of the consortium Tuesday.

“This transaction, if completed, should produce the best outcome for all stakeholders, including Aeroplan members, as it would allow for a smooth transition to Air Canada’s new loyalty program launching in 2020, safeguarding their miles and providing convenience and value for millions of Canadians.”

The agreement comes weeks after Aimia rejected an earlier offer from the consortium as too low and outlined that it believed $450 million would be a fair price, saying that a number of shareholders were upset with the low offer.

The price is up from an initial offer in July of $250 million in cash and the assumption of the reward point liability that was rejected by Aimia.

Aimia shares were up 9.4 per cent at $4.20 in afternoon trading after hitting a 52-week high of $4.60 earlier in the session. Air Canada shares jumped nearly eight per cent to $26.69.

Any deal between the consortium and Aimia, which had been seeking out new partners to offset the loss of Air Canada when a current agreement was set to end in 2020, would be a fruitful outcome for all stakeholders, said GMP Securities analyst Martin Landry.

National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine, however, said he was “left wondering how Aimia could trumpet its Plan B strategy with such optimism and yet set a seemingly low Aeroplan value.”

The Aeroplan deal is expected to close this fall.

The agreement, which is supported by Aimia’s board and Mittleman Brothers, Aimia’s largest shareholder that had previously opposed the lower offer, is subject to shareholder approval and other closing conditions.

Mittleman Brothers, which holds a 17.6-per-cent stake in Aimia, defended its acceptance of the deal and suggested a price tag of $1 billion — which it demanded earlier this month — now seemed unfeasible.

“We believe that our acquiescence in agreeing to sell Aeroplan for $450M in cash was the best available outcome for all Aimia stakeholders,” the investment firm said in a statement Tuesday.

The bid would leave Aimia with more than $1 billion in cash to invest elsewhere, Mittleman Brothers said.

Christopher Mittleman, chief investment officer of the New York-based company, bristled earlier this month at a $325-million offer from the consortium, calling it “coercive” and “blatantly inadequate” in an open letter to Aimia’s board.

Mittleman recommended on Aug. 6 that Aimia accept no less than $1 billion, “especially not with a gun held to its head by its key commercial partners.”

Aimia’s recent Aeroplan partnership agreements with three Canadian airlines — Air Transat, Flair Airlines and Porter Airlines — are now up in the air.

“Those were perhaps part of the negotiations and trying to build the pressure on getting a transaction,” said AltaCorp Capital analyst Chris Murray.

Aimia had also been in discussions with the Oneworld airline alliance, whose members include British Airways, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

Gabor Forgacs, associate professor at the Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University, said the key incentive for Canada’s largest airline is customer data that can be used to encourage more member spending.

“Every time a member of the loyalty program goes to make a purchase and taps or swipes that card, he or she would earn points — however, they will agree to give away the information,” Forgacs said. “They will know where I was, what I bought, how much I spent.”

Earlier this month, Aimia management said in a conference call it has considered further asset sales and a wind-up of the company. One analyst noted that Aimia could soon resemble a “holding company with limited assets.”

Analysts predicted about 1,000 Aeroplan employees — roughly 60 per cent of Aimia’s workforce — would transfer to Air Canada if the deal goes ahead.

Aimia’s other assets include a 48-per-cent stake in Aeromexico’s loyalty program, PLM, and a 20-per-cent share of Air Asia’s loyalty program, Think Big.

“With the sale of Aeroplan, the focus for Aimia investors will shift to actual net proceeds received from the sale and the company’s subsequent capital redeployment strategy,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a report.

The future of the program has faced questions since Air Canada announced last year that it planned to launch its own loyalty rewards plan in July, 2020 when its partnership with Aimia expires.

The May 2017 announcement caused Aimia shares to nosedive 63 per cent in one day.

Air Canada created Aeroplan as an in-house loyalty program, but it was spun off in 2005 as an independent business under a court-supervised restructuring of the airline. At the time, CIBC was Aeroplan’s main bank partner.

Since 2014, TD has been Aeroplan’s main Visa card partner although CIBC continues to offer cards that earn Aeroplan points that can be redeemed for Air Canada flights and other rewards.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:AIM, TSX:TD, TSX:CM)

Previous story
Royal Bank reports third-quarter profit up from year ago, raises dividend
Next story
Greater Toronto Area realtors can now publish home sales data on their websites

Just Posted

WATCH: Community Day at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer

Central Albertans got their first look inside the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Cyclists participate in Red Deer area watershed tour

Celebrating Water Quality Awareness Month

Red Deer RCMP look for Governor General’s Medal owner

Police believe the medal belongs to a secondary school or diploma level student

Central Alberta air quality at “high risk” Thursday

Environment Canada issues air quality statement for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Trudeau pledges to close gaps between municipalities, First Nations on wildfires

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government… Continue reading

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Bernier put own ambitions ahead of party, country, says Conservative leader

HALIFAX — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is accusing Quebec MP and former… Continue reading

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby case against Trans Mountain pipeline

The leader of an Indigenous group that hopes to someday own a… Continue reading

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

MONTREAL — An Air Canada-led consortium has reached a $450-million deal to… Continue reading

‘It tops Hitman:’ Wrestler Bret Hart gets Blackfoot name at Calgary ceremony

CALGARY — Bret (The Hitman) Hart may go with a new nickname… Continue reading

Hiking reservations pitched for parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

VANCOUVER — With its turquoise glacial lakes and proximity to Metro Vancouver,… Continue reading

Saskatchewan government in court seeking order to remove protesters

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government as well as protesters who have been… Continue reading

Two Indigenous Manitoba men switched at birth reach settlement with Ottawa

WINNIPEG — The federal government has reached a financial settlement with two… Continue reading

Protest accuses Trudeau of fiddling on pipeline while climate change burns B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — Justin Trudeau’s twin objectives to reduce Canada’s carbon emissions… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month