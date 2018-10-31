Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

MONTREAL — Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a year ago amid rising fuel prices as operating revenue climbed 11 per cent.

The airline reported a profit of $645 million or $2.34 per diluted share for the quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

That’s compared with a profit of $1.72 billion or $6.22 per diluted share a year ago, when the company benefited from an income tax recovery of $758 million.

Operating revenue totalled nearly $5.42 billion, up from $4.88 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned $2.03 per diluted share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.33 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.09 per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M
Next story
TransAlta reports $86M Q3 loss compared with $27M loss a year ago

Just Posted

New CT scanner at Red Deer hospital offers more detail, faster scans

Aging equipment replaced with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools

CFR45: A New Future

A new era of Canadian Rodeo kicked off in Red Deer Tuesday

Ottawa, Alberta reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

CALGARY — A funding proposal between the federal and Alberta governments reached… Continue reading

Searchers find body of missing boy in river exactly where dogs said he would be

OTTAWA — The search for an 11-year-old boy who fell into the… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports GDP up 0.1 per cent in August boosted by oil and gas subsector

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged up 0.1… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

‘Lady Chatterley’ copy from famous trial sells for $72,000

LONDON — A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” used by the… Continue reading

Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

MONTREAL — Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a… Continue reading

Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its… Continue reading

TransAlta reports $86M Q3 loss compared with $27M loss a year ago

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. reported a loss of $86 million in its… Continue reading

Eberle’s 2 goals lead Islanders over Penguins 6-3

PITTSBURGH — Following an emotional pregame ceremony for their mourning city, Sidney… Continue reading

Orr shares life in and out of hockey in new book “Bobby: My Story in Pictures”

TORONTO — Bobby Orr provided hockey one of its most iconic pictures… Continue reading

Pittsburgh funerals continue after Trump visit and protests

PITTSBURGH — Funerals will be held Wednesday for three of the victims… Continue reading

Syrian group documents Russian attacks on civilians

BEIRUT — A Syrian-led human rights group said Wednesday it has documented… Continue reading

Most Read