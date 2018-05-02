Airbus’ new head of C Series program to seek supplier cost reductions

MONTREAL — The Airbus executive who will take charge of the C Series program plans to meet Bombardier suppliers quickly in order to reduce production costs of the aircraft.

Philippe Balducchi, who will be the CEO of the joint venture, also believes that the assembly line to be built in Mobile, Ala., could, from time to time, deliver airplanes to customers outside the United States.

“There is no reason for suppliers to be worried,” said Balducchi, the current head of performance management at Airbus commercial aircraft.

He and Airbus Canada president Simon Jacques met reporters Wednesday.

“To be more successful, you have to be more competitive and it will generate more volume. This is the rule of the game for all programs.”

In order to obtain price concessions, Airbus expects to see an increase in volumes resulting from an acceleration of C Series sales.

“I do not want to go into too much detail because it’s going to depend on the suppliers, but certainly, we’re going to ask them for some effort,” Balducchi said.

Once the partnership is finalized in the coming months, Airbus will become the majority shareholder of the C Series, which cost about US$6 billion to develop, without having to pay a single penny.

Bombardier’s share will be 31 per cent. The Quebec government — which injected US$1 billion in 2015 — will own the remaining 19 per cent.

The appointment of Balducchi and 11 colleagues was confirmed to Bombardier employees through an internal memo, obtained by The Canadian Press.

Airbus and Bombardier will each have six members on the management team, including sales and marketing.

Rob Dewar, the current vice-president of the C Series program, will be the head of customer support and engineering.

Fred Cromer, the president of Bombardier’s commercial aircraft division, will remain with the aircraft manufacturer, but will no longer be responsible for the C Series.

Balducchi wouldn’t confirm a published report that the C Series will be renamed the A200 line of aircraft in alignment with other Airbus products.

Previous story
Canada loses NAFTA court challenge, reviving environmental concerns
Next story
Data firm at centre of Facebook privacy scandal will close

Just Posted

Possible bear sighting in Lacombe County natural area

A warning sign has been posted outside of a Central Alberta natural… Continue reading

Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police… Continue reading

Red Deer MP remembers late colleague as a mentor

Ontario Conservative MP Doug Brown passed away in his Parliament Hill office on Wednesday morning

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

Fighting fires is in the Penhold’s fire chief’s blood. Growing up, Jim… Continue reading

Watch: Central Alberta Humane Society prepares for kittens

Purr Program new to Red Deer and area

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

Fighting fires is in the Penhold’s fire chief’s blood. Growing up, Jim… Continue reading

Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves rapper’s passion

TORONTO — If there’s one member of the Toronto Raptors who might… Continue reading

Photo: Maryview School students visit the Advocate

Grades 3 to 5 students learned about newspapers

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

CALGARY — Police say a man whose body was found inside a… Continue reading

First death reported from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce as outbreak spreads

The nationwide food poisoning outbreak from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce has claimed… Continue reading

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with trying to extort… Continue reading

Nightly ramp closures coming to highway construction south of Red Deer

For three nights, the ramp from Hwy 2A to southbound Hwy 2… Continue reading

Health Canada mandates warning sticker on all prescription opioids

TORONTO — Health Canada is making warning stickers and patient information handouts… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month