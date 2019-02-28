Amazon is allowing some companies to remove counterfeit goods themselves, rather than reporting fake goods. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Amazon ups its anti-counterfeit game

Amazon, which has wrestled with counterfeit products on its site for years, has developed a fleet of tools that allow sellers to remove items from Amazon.com themselves and to prevent fake goods from making it to the site at all.

To speed the removal process, Amazon said that it’s now allowing some companies to remove those goods themselves, rather than reporting fake goods that had been removed previously only after an investigation by Amazon.

In addition, the company has created unique serial codes that can be placed on products during the manufacturing process, which can then be monitored by Amazon on its site.

Amazon has also been testing automated technology that it said can prevent 100 times the number of counterfeit products on its site by scanning logos, trademarks and other key data. The company said it’s now scanning more than 5 billion products daily for tell-tail signs of counterfeiting.

“Our aim is that customers always receive authentic goods when shopping on Amazon,” said Amazon’s Dharmesh Mehta.

Amazon.com Inc. announced the anti-counterfeit program, called Project Zero, on its blog Thursday. While the project is currently invite-only, the Seattle company said that it’s working to add more brands quickly.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

Just Posted

Break-in and theft for Habitat for Humanity

Tools stolen from Sylvan Lake construction site

Coldest February in 40 years for Red Deer

Pools shunned because of the cold

Amazon ups its anti-counterfeit game

Amazon, which has wrestled with counterfeit products on its site for years,… Continue reading

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

MONTREAL — Air Canada has signed a partnership deal with American Express… Continue reading

Two more measles cases in Vancouver area, bringing total to 15 infections

VANCOUVER — Two new cases of measles have been reported to Vancouver’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Waskasoo pins selling out fast at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

There’s a bit of pin-demonium at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Those… Continue reading

Canadian speedskater Bloemen feeling good after coming back downtime, injuries

CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen admits he has had trouble finding… Continue reading

Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod pledges one per cent of her salary to charity

TORONTO — Canadian international goalkeeper Erin McLeod is joining Manchester United’s Juan… Continue reading

Esther the Wonder Pig getting the Hollywood treatment with a feature film

TORONTO — Esther the Wonder Pig is going from rolling around in… Continue reading

Arbitrator orders Fox to pay $179M in “Bones” profit dispute

LOS ANGELES — An arbitrator has ordered 21st Century Fox to pay… Continue reading

Opinion: More cause to be wary of Trudeau

The damning revelations made by former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould put the… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP looking for missing 19-year-old woman

Police say Alyssa Manderville went missing from the Ponoka Centennial Centre Feb. 26

Decision next month: Omar Khadr wants court to rule war crimes sentence expired

EDMONTON — An Alberta judge is to rule next month whether former… Continue reading

Gardening: Flowering plants brighten up the house

Walk into any store that sells plants at this time of year… Continue reading

Most Read