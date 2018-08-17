File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa.

Annual inflation rate jumped to 3.0% in July, highest reading since 2011

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate in July hit its highest level in nearly seven years as gasoline prices and the cost of air transportation pushed prices higher.

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index for last month was up 3.0 per cent on a year-over-year basis, compared with a 2.5 per cent increase in June.

Economists had expected a year-over-year inflation rate of 2.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The result, the highest reading since September 2011, put inflation at the top end of the Bank of Canada’s target range of one to three per cent.

CIBC economist Andrew Grantham said the reading “at least modestly” increased the odds of a September interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

“We continue to lean toward an October rate hike rather than September. However, a big upside surprise in Q2 GDP could tip the balance on that,” Grantham wrote in a report.

Second-quarter GDP figures are set to be released Aug. 30.

The Canadian dollar rose after the latest inflation report was released, reflecting the increased chance of higher interest rates.

Earlier this summer, the Bank of Canada predicted inflation to move as high as 2.5 per cent — due to temporary factors like higher gas prices — before it settles back down to two per cent late next year.

The Bank of Canada can raise interest rates to help prevent inflation from climbing too high. The central bank raised its trend-setting interest rate to 1.5 per cent earlier this summer.

However, the average of Canada’s three measures of core inflation, which leave out more-volatile data like pump prices and are closely watched by the central bank, rose last month to 2.0 per cent compared with 1.96 per cent in June.

Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at the Bank of Montreal, said one month did not make a trend and added that core inflation remains stable.

“At this point it would take more than one month I think to really change the narrative generally around inflation,” he said.

“The overall backdrop for inflation hasn’t changed all that much.”

Reitzes noted the Bank of Montreal continues to expect the central bank to keep its key interest rate target on hold at its Sept. 5 announcement, but raise it in October.

All eight major components of the consumer price index rose on a year-over-year basis in July with the transportation index being the largest contributor with an 8.1 per cent increase.

A 25.4 per cent increase in the price of gasoline and a 28.2 per cent increase in the cost of air transportation compared with a year ago helped push overall prices higher.

Food purchased from restaurants also gained 4.4 per cent, while mortgage interest costs rose 5.2 per cent.

On the flip side, telephone service costs were down 5.1 per cent and traveller accommodations slipped 4.1 per cent compared with a year ago.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada estimated the direct impact of tariffs on U.S. imports implemented earlier this year on the consumer price index to be up to 0.07 percentage points.

“An amount of up to $600 million of tariffs per year may be passed through to consumer prices, which may cause a decimal place increase in the posted CPI change during a limited period of time,” the agency said.

Previous story
Forestry industry pushes back on Trump blaming fires on Canadian lumber imports

Just Posted

City Hall Park construction begins next week

Construction to update Red Deer’s City Hall Park is set to begin… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake begins

The 16 annual event began Friday and runs until Sunday in Sylvan Lake

Photos: Lunchtime tunes on Alexander Way

Final concert of the summer

Clearwater regional firefighters in B.C.

Crew operating west of Prince George

PHOTOS: Samson Cree Nation Pow Wow

The Samson Cree Nation hosted its annual Pow Wow, celebrating youth last weekend

WATCH: Feasting at Red Deer Ribfest this weekend

Ribfest runs until Sunday at Rotary Recreation Park

Street Tales: Life is filled with unlearned lessons

There are days that I almost believe evolutionists in that we are… Continue reading

Canadians believe in immigration but concerned about asylum seekers: study

OTTAWA — Canadians are generally supportive of current immigration levels, a survey… Continue reading

Quebec announces plan to compensate taxi drivers after Uber’s arrival

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has outlined how it intends to compensate… Continue reading

Hospitals to see ‘delays’ in care after losing Saudi students, health group says

OTTAWA — The loss of Saudi Arabian resident physicians in Canada’s hospitals… Continue reading

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Death Valley worker has seen highest, lowest temperatures

LAS VEGAS — Thousands of tourists descend on Death Valley each summer… Continue reading

Banff’s Sunshine ski resort upset with proposed guidelines from Parks Canada

BANFF, Alta. — An internationally known ski resort in Banff National Park… Continue reading

Folk singer Ian Tyson cancels show due to ‘serious medical situation’

TORONTO — Canadian folk singer-songwriter Ian Tyson has cancelled his appearance at… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month