Canada’s annual inflation rate increased last month to 2.4 per cent. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate picked up its pace last month to hit 2.4 per cent in an advance mostly fuelled by higher gasoline prices, compared to a year ago, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The federal agency’s October inflation number marked an increase from 2.2 per cent in September and pushed the reading a little farther away from the Bank of Canada’s ideal, two per cent target.

Economists had expected October inflation to be 2.2 per cent, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

The downward pressure month was led by prices declines of 7.2 per cent for video equipment, four per cent for telephone services and 3.9 per cent for traveller accommodation, compared to a year earlier.

Prices were higher last month in all provinces compared to October 2017, but Alberta was the only one to show a slower pace of inflation. A year earlier Alberta’s inflation rate was three per cent, while last month the pace was 2.8 per cent.

In Ontario, Statistics Canada said energy prices slid 2.4 per cent on a month-to-month basis after the provincial government got rid of its carbon cap and trade program, which had been introduced last January.

The average of the agency’s three core inflation readings, which omit more-volatile items like gas prices, edged slightly higher to two per cent last month to hit the Bank of Canada’s bull’s-eye. The average core, or underlying, measure was 1.93 per cent in September, 2.03 per cent in August and 1.97 per cent in July.

The central bank pays close attention to core inflation ahead of its interest-rate decisions — and it can raise its trend-setting rate as a way to keep inflation from rising too high. It aims to keep inflation within a range of one to three per cent, with the two per cent mid-point as its primary target.

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz’s next interest-rate announcement is scheduled for Dec. 5.

In a separate report Friday, Statistics Canada said retail sales for September moved up 0.2 per cent compared with August. Month-to-month retail trade was essentially unchanged in August and saw an increase of 0.2 per cent in July.

The September increase brought retail trade to $50.9 billion for the month.

The main contributor behind the increase were higher sales, of 0.9 per cent, at food and beverage stores. Supermarkets saw sales rise 1.7 per cent, which more than made up for a 1.7 per cent decline in beer, wine and liquor stores.

Sales also rose at general merchandise stores by 1.2 per cent, while motor vehicle and parts dealers saw an increase of 0.5 per cent.

Previous story
U.K.’s May faces more criticism for post-Brexit ties text
Next story
Stores usher Black Friday with easier ways to get deals

Just Posted

Switching to Red Deer municipal police force would likely come at a cost

2011 policing review said Mounties are cheaper than municipal police force

Stores usher Black Friday with easier ways to get deals

NEW YORK — Retailers aren’t just ushering the official start of the… Continue reading

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate picked up its pace last… Continue reading

Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Park Board says it’s not a matter of… Continue reading

Singh gets chance to win B.C. byelection just as friendlier Ontario seat opens

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh learned he’ll get his chance in… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement after decorated career

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — What was to be a swan-song season for… Continue reading

Oilers acquire defenceman Wideman from Senators for sixth-round pick in 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Chris Wideman from the… Continue reading

Tennis great Billie Jean King feted for 75th birthday

NEW YORK — Billie Jean King is celebrating her 75th birthday, which… Continue reading

AGO steps up fundraising campaign with nearly $1 million needed in a week

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is stepping up efforts to… Continue reading

Exclusive: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Name of potential Halifax CFL team a ‘horse race’ between Schooners and Storm

HALIFAX — The contest to name Halifax’s proposed CFL team appears to… Continue reading

Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK — Diana Ross might be singing “Stop! In The Name… Continue reading

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After more than 125 performances in “The Nutcracker” in… Continue reading

Most Read