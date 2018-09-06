Aphria exits U.S. for now with sale of interest in Liberty Health Sciences

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Licensed marijuana producer Aphria Inc. says it has exited the U.S. market for now by completing the sale of its remaining holdings in Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

The Ontario-based company said it has signed an agreement with a group of buyers to sell 64.1 million shares in Liberty Health for $59.1 million.

Aphria said it will re-enter the American market and become a significant player in the U.S. cannabis industry when its federal laws are changed.

“We view this decision as only a temporary departure from investment in the U.S. cannabis industry until such time as U.S. federal cannabis laws are reformed,” stated CEO Vic Neufeld.

“We have always believed in the tremendous opportunity in the U.S. cannabis market, and that is no different today.”

It retains an irrevocable option to repurchase the shares for up to five years.

The shares will be held in escrow until a five-year promissory note due in 2023 is paid.

The cannabis company said the divestiture improves its cash position as it focuses on opportunities in Canada and other legal cannabis markets around the world.

Liberty Health’s shares are listed on the alternative Canadian Securities Exchange, where looser listing rules than the bigger Toronto Stock Exchange have seen it become home for many marijuana companies.

After the Trump administration initially signalled its opposition to an Obama-era memorandum suggesting the federal government would not intervene in states where the drug was legal, the TMX group warned issuers with cross-border activities that they are not in compliance with its requirements and could face delisting.

That stance helped to cement the CSE’s position as the go-to exchange for cannabis companies, allowing issuers to have U.S. exposure, provided they disclose to investors the inherent risks.

Aphria’s shares gained nearly six per cent at $19.58 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Previous story
‘Not me,’ says Lighthizer as Freeland, NAFTA negotiators grind forward
Next story
Public’s views about telecom sales practices now being collected until Sept. 9

Just Posted

United Way’s annual campaign begins

Kickoff luncheon held Thursday

Temporary art installation needed for 2019 Canada Winter Games

City of Red Deer requests submissions

Red Deer River cleanup happens on Sunday

Central Albertans needed for the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

Alberta artist builds a House of Peace at the Red Deer museum

Amy Loewan asks viewers to make peace in their own lives

PHOTO: Singer Wyatt Louis entertains as summer wanes on Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio

Singer/musician Wyatt Louis entertained the lunch-time crowd with some classic tunes on… Continue reading

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead at 82

Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed… Continue reading

Attorney: Indiana school shooting suspect to admit to attack

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and… Continue reading

Drake ducks out of TIFF: Toronto performer cancels appearance at ‘Monsters and Men’ premiere

TORONTO — Organizers at the Toronto International Film Festival have suffered a… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

HALIFAX — A dismantled military aircraft is making its way from Nova… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

MONTREAL — Promises to seniors and local farmers were overshadowed on Day… Continue reading

Freeland, Lighthizer to meet on NAFTA after long night for negotiators

WASHINGTON — Canada’s negotiating team in Washington is assessing progress after a… Continue reading

Military police officer resumes testimony at sailors’ sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault… Continue reading

Jennifer Garner channels ‘mom rage’ for ‘Peppermint’ action hero role

TORONTO — Jennifer Garner is back in an action hero role, this… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month