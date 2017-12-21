Aphria to invest $10M in branded venture targeting recreational pot market

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Medical marijuana producer Aphria Inc. says it plans to invest $10 million in a company merging two cannabis brands to target the incoming recreational pot market in Canada.

Aphria (TSX:APH) says it has committed to a $10-million equity investment in the venture merging luxury marijuana brands Ontario-based Tokyo Smoke and British Columbia-based DOJA Cannabis Company, which is expected to be renamed Hiku Brand Co. Ltd.

The Leamington, Ont.-based marijuana company already holds a stake in TS BrandCo Holdings Inc., known as Tokyo Smoke, and last year signed a licensing agreement to produce and ship cannabis with its branding to medical marijuana patients.

Aphria chief executive Vic Neufeld says the investment marks the company’s first venture into premium British Columbia cannabis as it anticipates that branding will become an important differentiator in the recreational pot market, with legalization expected next year.

DOJA has a production facility in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley and a Culture Cafe information centre in Kelowna, while Tokyo Smoke has six coffee and cannabis accessory shops across Canada and one due to open in Seattle early next year.

Aphria says it is also looking to finalize other agreements, pending the approval of a cannabis sales license for DOJA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, including access to West Coast cannabis and Hiku’s retail locations in provinces where private licenses will be granted.

Previous story
MedReleaf signs agreement to supply marijuana to Shoppers Drug Mart
Next story
Papa John’s founder out as CEO weeks after NFL comments

Just Posted

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the… Continue reading

Budget time for municipalities

Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities

Student arrested after posting threatening message on social media

Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School

Numbers down in Red Deerians applying for Adopt-A-Family program in 2017

Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WATCH: Hundreds visit Christmas Carnival at Normandeau School

One Red Deer school gave families a chance to celebrate Christmas a… Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month