Appeal court says CP Rail failed to meet service obligations after bridge fire

OTTAWA — The Federal Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that Canadian Pacific Railway Co. failed to provide adequate rail service to Univar Canada, one of the country’s biggest chemical distributors, after the railway chose not to repair a Vancouver bridge damaged by fire.

The court agreed with a 2017 decision from Canada’s transportation regulator that found CP Rail had breached its service obligations when it opted to hold off on expensive repairs and bar traffic on its bridge for years.

The Marpole Bridge, which connects Vancouver to the island suburb of Richmond, has provided the only direct rail link to Univar’s facility since it opened in 1968.

The Canadian Transportation Agency stated in its February 2017 decision that the country’s second-largest railway violated its obligations, except during “reasonable pause” periods amounting to about a year and three months, in which it would have had time to repair the scorched trestles and restore direct service.

The agency ordered CP to pay Univar — whose Illinois-based parent company has a market value of about $3 billion — monthly compensation until the bridge is repaired or the rail line discontinued.

The federal court’s dismissal came down last Friday, with one of three panel judges writing a dissenting opinion that the agency failed to address CP’s economic arguments.

Previous story
How ‘essential’ is dock work? Answer could determine if longshoremen can strike

Just Posted

Trial in 2020 for man accused in $10 million oilpatch fraud

Man accused of bilking investors of $10.2 million in Canada and the U.S. in a pyramid scheme

Some homeless still sleep outdoors despite the cold snap

Warming centre a busy place in Red Deer

New trial for man accused in double-fatal collision set for later this month

Dangerous driving causing death trial did not go ahead in January because of late-arriving evidence

Second-degree murder retrial moved to Calgary

Second-degree murder jury trial ended in mistrial in Red Deer last month

Red Deerians are putting out the welcome mat

Rooms and homes rented for Winter Games

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Gronkowski makes 2 key catches in what could be last game

ATLANTA — Rob Gronkowski rumbled down the field, got past two defenders… Continue reading

Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee ready for first LPGA Tour event as a professional

It took weeks for Jaclyn Lee to really absorb that she had… Continue reading

Review: Thank U, Next: Maroon 5’s halftime show was basic

There are a number of words you could use to describe Maroon… Continue reading

Canadian Sci-Tech Oscar winners on the science behind blockbuster films

TORONTO — Martin Scorsese has nothing on Toronto-based graphics researcher Jos Stam.… Continue reading

Most Read