The tech blog TechCrunch reported late Tuesday that Facebook paid people about $20 a month to install and use the Facebook Research app. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app

NEW YORK — Apple says Facebook can no longer distribute an app that paid users, including teenagers, to extensively track their phone and web use.

In doing so, Apple closed off Facebook’s efforts to sidestep Apple’s app store and its tighter rules on privacy.

The tech blog TechCrunch reported late Tuesday that Facebook paid people about $20 a month to install and use the Facebook Research app. While Facebook says this was done with permission, the company has a history of defining “permission” loosely and obscuring what data it collects.

“I don’t think they make it very clear to users precisely what level of access they were granting when they gave permission,” mobile app security researcher Will Strafach said Wednesday. “There is simply no way the users understood this.”

He said Facebook’s claim that users understood the scope of data collection was “muddying the waters.”

Facebook says fewer than 5 per cent of the app’s users were teens and they had parental permission. Nonetheless, the revelation is yet another blemish on Facebook’s track record on privacy and could invite further regulatory scrutiny.

And it comes less than a week after court documents revealed that Facebook allowed children to rack up huge bills on digital games and that it had rejected recommendations for addressing it for fear of hurting revenue growth.

For now, the app appears to be available for Android phones, though not through Google’s main app store. Google had no comment Wednesday.

Apple said Facebook was distributing Facebook Research through an internal-distribution mechanism meant for company employees, not outsiders. Apple has revoked that capability.

TechCrunch reported separately Wednesday that Google was using the same privileged access to Apple’s mobile operating system for a market-research app, Screenwise Meter. Asked about it by The Associated Press, Google said it had disabled the app on Apple devices and apologized for its “mistake.”

The company said Google had always been “upfront with users” about how it used data collected by the app, which offered users points that could be accrued for gift cards. In contrast to the Facebook Research app, Google said its Screenwise Meter app never asked users to let the company circumvent network encryption, meaning it is far less intrusive.

Facebook is still permitted to distribute apps through Apple’s app store, though such apps are reviewed by Apple ahead of time. And Apple’s move Wednesday restricts Facebook’s ability to test those apps — including core apps such as Facebook and Instagram — before they are released through the app store.

Facebook previously pulled an app called Onavo Protect from Apple’s app store because of its stricter requirements. But Strafach, who dismantled the Facebook Research app on TechCrunch’s behalf, told the AP that it was mostly Onavo repackaged and rebranded, as the two apps shared about 98 per cent of their code.

As of Wednesday, a disclosure form on Betabound, one of the services that distributed Facebook Research, informed prospective users that by installing Facebook Research, they are letting Facebook collect a range of data. This includes information on apps users have installed, when they use them and what they do on them. Information is also collected on how other people interact with users and their content within those apps, according to the disclosure.

Betabound warned that Facebook may collect information even when an app or web browser uses encryption.

Strafach said emails, social media activities, private messages and just about anything else could be intercepted. He said the only data absolutely safe from snooping are from services, such as Signal and Apple’s iMessages, that fully encrypt messages prior to transmission, a method known as end-to-end encryption.

Strafach, who is CEO of Guardian Mobile Firewall, said he was aghast to discover Facebook caught red-handed violating Apple’s trust.

He said such traffic-capturing tools are only supposed to be for trusted partners to use internally. Instead, he said Facebook was scooping up all incoming and outgoing data traffic from unwitting members of the public — in an app geared toward teenagers.

“This is very flagrantly not allowed,” Strafach said. “It’s mind-blowing how defiant Facebook was acting.”

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Undisclosed company wins POT stock ticker lottery, says TMX Group
Next story
NATO chief: China must treat arrested Canadians fairly

Just Posted

WATCH: Anti-Bighorn Country rally held in Red Deer

Central Albertans against the Bighorn Country proposal want their voices to be… Continue reading

Supreme Court decision requiring bankrupt companies to clean up old wells hailed

Decision could have far-reaching implications for oil and gas industry

Crafty Red Deer resident uses humour to show support for the energy industry

Heather McDonald is moonlighting as a bumper sticker designer

Alberta small business confidence taking a beating

Business confidence dropped sharply in January says Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses

Time spent at overcapacity at Red Deer hospital creeps up

Overcapacity protocols used for first time in 2019

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Feds paid near top dollar for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

OTTAWA — If the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion does not go ahead… Continue reading

Silicon Valley eatery bans ‘Make America Great Again’ hats

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Patrons won’t be served at a Silicon Valley… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

Show me the money: Toronto FC sells star striker Sebastian Giovinco to Saudi club

TORONTO — The Sebastian Giovinco era in Toronto is over. Toronto FC,… Continue reading

Canadian men’s baseball team earns spot in Pan American Games

IBIUNA, Brazil — The Canadian men’s baseball team has qualified for the… Continue reading

Police release photos of “persons of interest” in attack

CHICAGO — Detectives reviewed surveillance footage of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett walking… Continue reading

Most Read