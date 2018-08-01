Apple soars but energy, industrial stocks weigh on market

NEW YORK — Apple is on pace for its biggest gain in a year and a half Wednesday as investors cheer its latest quarterly report, which included strong iPhone sales and a forecast that was better than expected. Interest rates are rising and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit the 3 per cent mark. Energy companies are slumping along with oil prices.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index slid 3 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,182 as of 1:20 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 60 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 25,354. The jump in Apple stock was worth 71 Dow points, but drops in industrial and energy companies pulled the index lower.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 21 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,693, but the Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 10 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 1,660.

Two-thirds of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange traded lower.

The S&P 500 index rose 3.6 per cent in July in spite of the trade war between the U.S. and China. The markets got a lift from strong company earnings as well as efforts by the U.S. and European Union to resolve their trade differences.

APPLE EARNINGS: Apple said the average selling price for the iPhone jumped 20 per cent in its latest quarter and its third-quarter profit and sales both surpassed analyst projections. Apple’s third fiscal quarter is usually its weakest. The company’s forecast for fourth-quarter revenue also topped Wall Street estimates.

Apple surged 5.4 per cent to $200.52. That put the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company on track to set another all-time high. Market watchers have also been wondering if Apple will soon become the first publicly traded company to surpass $1 trillion in value. It’s currently at about $985 billion.

JOBS SURVEY: ADP said hiring picked up in June, suggesting employers are still able to find the workers they need despite the low unemployment rate. The survey showed strong hiring by health care providers, hotels and restaurants and manufacturers. The federal government will release a jobs report Friday that covers hiring by private and public employers.

BONDS: Bond prices sank. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3 per cent from 2.96 per cent.

The increase in bond yields was good for bank stocks. Higher yields force interest rates on mortgages and other loans higher, making it more profitable for banks to lend money. However rising yields drew investors to bonds and away from high-dividend stocks like consumer goods makers. PepsiCo fell 1.3 per cent to $113.50 and paper towel maker Kimberly-Clark shed 1.3 per cent to $112.38.

The price of gold gave up 0.5 per cent to $1,227.20 an ounce.

BURNING THROUGH EARNINGS: SodaStream jumped 24.6 per cent to $108.77 after the maker of beverage carbonation systems raised its annual forecasts following a strong quarterly report. Clothing maker Hanesbrands plunged 19 per cent to $18.03 after it posted a smaller-than-expected profit and said Target won’t renew a contract for an exclusive line of Champion clothing when the deal expires in January 2020.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 1.2 per cent to $67.92 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 2.1 per cent to $72.65 per barrel in London.

Exxon Mobil slid 1.3 per cent to $80.42 and Chevron lost 0.9 per cent to $125.14.

BRAKEDOWN: Auto makers mostly traded lower as they reported their monthly sales. General Motors fell 2.3 per cent to $37.04 and Ford slipped 2 per cent to $9.84. Fiat Chrysler sank 2.1 per cent to $16.61.

Ferrari dropped 8.6 per cent to $121.28 after new CEO Louis Camilleri warned that the company might not be able to reach the revenue targets outline by his predecessor, the late Sergio Marchionne. Tesla, meanwhile, is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the close of trading. It lost 0.4 per cent to $296.78.

TRADE QUESTIONS: Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration is considering a 25 per cent tax on $200 billion in imports from China, above the 10 per cent the administration has been considering. China says it will retaliate if that happens. A day earlier, stocks got a boost from a report the two sides were hoping to hold more talks to resolve the trade war. Both countries put tariffs on $34 billion in goods in early July.

Industrial companies gave up a big portion of their gains from a day ago. Caterpillar skidded 3.4 per cent to $138.90 and Deere retreated 1.9 per cent to $142.05.

FED AHEAD: The Federal Reserve will wrap up its latest meeting Wednesday afternoon. Investors don’t expect it to raise interest rates this time, but it’s widely expected to boost rates again in September. The Fed has said it intends to raise rates one more time later in the year.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.73 yen from 111.83 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1659 from $1.1697.

OVERSEAS: Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped 1.2 per cent and Germany’s DAX fell 0.5 per cent. The French CAC 40 dipped 0.2 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5 per cent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.9 per cent.