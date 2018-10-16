As an oil giant, Saudi threats against U.S. loom large

DALLAS — Saudi Arabia’s status as the biggest oil exporter gives it the power to jolt the global economy — if it wants.

That was the kingdom’s message when it warned Washington and President Donald Trump against imposing sanctions over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident.

Trump, who bragged at rallies about his business dealings with rich Saudis, said over the weekend there would be “severe punishment” if evidence points to Saudi responsibility for Khashoggi’s disappearance. On Sunday, the Saudi government threatened to retaliate against any punishment such as economic sanctions, outside political pressure or even “repeated false accusations.”

Trump tempered his comments on Monday after talking to Saudi King Salman and suggested “rogue killers” may be to blame. He dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit the king. And Saudi Arabia’s energy minister seemed to walk back Riyadh’s threat the next day.

But if the United States were to follow through with sanctions — as some lawmakers such as Republican Sens. Mark Rubio of Florida and Jeff Flake of Arizona have urged — the Saudis could react by reducing oil exports. That would lead to a steep increase in prices, perhaps to $100 a barrel, in the view of some analysts.

Globally, the kingdom wields enormous influence over prices. It is the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which together account for about one-third of global crude production. The Saudis have more spare production capacity than anyone else; no other producer appears able to fill the void if Saudi oil were to disappear from the market.

That means Saudi Arabia could cause trouble for Trump ahead of next month’s elections, in which the Republican party is trying to avoid losing control of the House of Representatives. Just announcing a production cut would cause an immediate price spike — a prospect that would deter significant U.S. sanctions.

“From Trump’s point of view, given the mid-term elections are lurking, that could have an impact,” said Paul Stevens, an oil expert at the Chatham House, a London think-tank . “Simply stating that — threatening it — might be enough to tip the balance.”

The Saudis have reason to step back from the precipice. Their economy still depends on oil, and the U.S. is the third-biggest destination for Saudi crude, according to ClipperData. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has laid out an ambitious vision of diversifying the economy, but it is only a vision.

Energy analyst Phil Flynn said that if Saudi Arabia did anything to cause a price surge, “they would be shooting themselves in the foot. If they cut off supplies, it could put the world into a recession and that would lower the demand for oil.”

Other analysts said an oil shock would accelerate efforts in consuming countries to switch to other forms of energy.

U.S. reliance on Saudi oil has declined as domestic production soared during the shale-drilling boom of the past decade. America has likely already passed Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s biggest oil producer, according to U.S. government estimates.

In July, about 11 per cent of U.S. imports came from Saudi Arabia, compared with 45 per cent from Canada, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Still, any disruption would hurt both U.S. and Saudi interests, and leaders of both countries want to ensure that the relationship survives, said Kevin Book, an analyst with ClearView Energy Partners. The U.S. views Saudi Arabia as a key ally in fighting Islamic terrorism and serving as a counterweight to Iran.

“Oil is part of the story, but the U.S.-Saudi relationship is forged on bigger things,” Book said. “The relationship has had its ups and downs, but I don’t think anybody in any administration would want to throw the baby out with the bath water, and certainly not throw out the oil.”

For decades, Saudi Arabia has sent oil to the United States and the U.S. has sent fighter planes and other weapons to the kingdom. Trump has said repeatedly that he does not want to stop a proposed $110 billion arms sale to the Saudis — even though some in Congress say he should — because it would cost jobs in the U.S.

“We would be punishing ourselves,” said Trump, whose first foreign trip as president was to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis have suffered what they considered indignities from the U.S. without using oil as a weapon in the past. In 2013, the Riyadh government took the rare step of rejecting a U.N. Security Council seat in what was widely seen as anger over a muted international response to violence in Syria and a nuclear deal with Iran.

Three years later, the Saudis were unhappy but took no action when Congress — over President Barack Obama’s veto — passed a law making it easier for families of people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to sue Saudi Arabia.

In instances where the Saudi government has carried out its threats, the impact has been felt globally but without the desired outcome. The Saudis took part in the 1973-74 oil embargo against Western countries for supporting Israel and although that boosted global prices, it failed to achieve its goal of effecting political changes in the Middle East.

Previous story
Report: Uber IPO could put company value at $120 billion
Next story
Google to charge for apps on Android phones in Europe

Just Posted

Cannabis legalization won’t impact one Red Deer pot dispensary

Nothing changes for Compass Cannabis Clinic in Red Deer despite legalization

Cannabis retail store will open later in October in Red Deer

Two cannabis stores coming to downtown Red Deer

Neighbours drop opposition to Red Deer County communications tower

Communication tower to be located in Balmoral Heights

Legal cannabis comes with many unknowns: Red Deer County councillors

Councillors question how rural municipalities will be able to enforce cannabis regulations

Kitten season puts pressure on Red Deer shelter

More public education needed to control cat population

Video: Windows smashed at three Red Deer businesses

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

‘Start low, go slow’: Experts walk bud beginners through cannabis 101

With the countdown to cannabis legalization Wednesday ticking towards 4-20, some novice… Continue reading

NHL stays with status quo as Canada pot legalization looms

As Riley Cote took and delivered countless punches over more than a… Continue reading

Paul Stanley: Kiss farewell tour could include ex-members

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — It won’t be all night, but former members… Continue reading

Judge tosses Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump

WASHINGTON — A federal judge dismissed Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President… Continue reading

Canada open to growing trade with China now that USMCA is a done deal: PM

TORONTO — Canada is open to doing more business with China now… Continue reading

Pot shop raids “highly unlikely” on Wednesday: head of police chiefs

VANCOUVER — Police departments across Canada are fully prepared for marijuana legalization… Continue reading

Campers will be able to smoke cannabis at campsites in Canada’s national parks

Parks Canada says visitors should do their research on cannabis before going… Continue reading

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to deny Canadian producers’ ‘competitive advantage’

WASHINGTON — An American cannabis producer is warning President Donald Trump that… Continue reading

Most Read