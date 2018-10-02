Aspen oilsands project hearing cancelled after First Nation strikes deal with Imperial

CALGARY — The Alberta Energy Regulator says it’s no longer considering holding a public hearing for a new oilsands project after an Indigenous community reached a deal with the proponent, Imperial Oil.

In a notice on its website, the AER says it doesn’t need to schedule a hearing on the 162,000-barrel-per-day Aspen project after the Fort McKay First Nation withdrew a request to participate.

The regulator says the First Nation has indicated it would address project concerns directly with Imperial.

AER says the panel for the Aspen project requested and received additional information from the company and decided there are no issues that need to be reviewed in a public proceeding without participants.

Imperial CEO Rich Kruger has complained about how long the regulatory process has taken since the company first applied for approval in 2013.

Aspen’s first phase would cost $2.4 billion and produce 75,000 barrels per day of bitumen from wells using steam and solvent technology. The company has not made a final investment decision to build it yet.

Previous story
Truck hits minimum wage protesters in Michigan; several hurt
Next story
Loblaw recalls chicken fries for possible salmonella after four people become ill

Just Posted

Red Deer sends snow-clearing help to Calgary

Red Deer is lending a hand – or in this case –… Continue reading

RDC — and the Red Deer-area — are adapting to energy efficiencies

Sustainability-minded “kids are coming” and everybody needs to adapt, says RDC’s president

PHOTO: Eating what you sow:

Normandeau School students tuck into veggies grown in their own schoolyard

Canada gave up too much in trade deal: Red Deer County mayor

Jim Wood said U.S. farmers will get unfair access to Canada’s dairy industry

Red Deer County rejects hydrovac waste disposal facility

Municipal planning commission voted 4-3 against disposal site proposal

UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

Hands off: Canada to sign international moratorium on High Arctic fishing

Canada is to join more than a dozen countries Wednesday in signing… Continue reading

Trudeau affirms China trade aspirations after USMCA’s ‘non-market’ requirement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committed to pursuing… Continue reading

Snow kidding: Calgarians slog through streets after heavy, wet snowfall

CALGARY — The morning commute proved difficult in Calgary after a dump… Continue reading

Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he has cancer and not touring with band

SASKATOON — Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he’s been diagnosed with cancer.… Continue reading

LNG Canada project in British Columbia given final approval by shareholders

VANCOUVER — Investors have given final approval for a massive liquefied national… Continue reading

Zero Waste households winnow their trash down to almost nil

Less may be more, but zero is the best of all —… Continue reading

With new coach and tweaked roster, retooled Flames have sights set on playoffs

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames enter the 2018-19 season different and deeper,… Continue reading

Euro Tour to help fan who has lost vision from ball strike

PARIS — Ryder Cup organizers say they will support “for as long… Continue reading

Most Read