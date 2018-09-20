Attack leaves three dead, several injured at Continental Gold site in Colombia

TORONTO — Continental Gold Inc. is mourning the deaths of workers in Colombia for the second time in two weeks after a residence that housed exploration geologists and contractors was attacked overnight.

Three Colombian workers were killed and several others were injured after the incident in the village of Ochali within the boundaries of its Berlin exploration project.

“We suspect that it’s ex-FARC dissident members that operate in the area, but given that this is hours old obviously the investigation is still ongoing,” chief financial officer Paul Begin said in an interview.

FARC was a guerrilla movement involved in Colombia’s armed conflict until last year.

The attack comes after a Sept. 5 unrelated incident at its Buritica mine site, located more than eight hours away by road where one mining engineer was killed and another injured.

The government has made four arrests in that case, Begin said.

“There’s an increased presence of military and police in and around that area so we want to praise the government for their response. It was swift and very supportive and they made some big arrests. They captured some pretty senior level organized crime guys.”

That assault and an underground explosion last year are believed to be related to illegal mining.

“We’re building a mine and obviously there’s some people that aren’t all that happy about it,” he said.

Illegal mining is a massive problem around the world, particularly in Latin America. Organized crime groups make a lot of money because they can launder their money more easily than by moving drugs, Begin said.

He said the company is beefing up security in conjunction with the government and the police.

While the attacks are unlikely to have a massive impact on its operations, some of its nearly 1,000 workers in the country may choose to do something else despite the realities of working in Latin America.

“When you go into these rural areas there’s risks and unfortunately we’ve had a string of bad luck.”

Begin added that the recent attack won’t have any impact on the construction of its mine but will have an impact on how it looks at future exploration activities.

Previous story
Indonesia imposes moratorium on new palm oil plantations
Next story
Buoyant stocks lift US household wealth, mainly for affluent

Just Posted

Former MLA loses appeal of 2015 election sign fine

Chief Electoral Officer fined

Man facing charges in home invasion going to trial next March

A man charged accused of shooting someone in a home invasion is… Continue reading

Red Deer intersection to temporarily close on Sept. 24, 25

A Red Deer intersection at 40th Avenue and 47th Street will be… Continue reading

Lacombe-Ponoka to vote for UCP representative

Voting events in Ponoka and Lacombe this week

Women’s transitional roles explored in The Pink Cloudless exhibit by Red Deer artist

Alysse Bowd explores the gap between ‘maidenhood and motherhood’

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Trek to scale Alberta mountain ends in hospital for climbers caught in slide

JASPER, Alta. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when they… Continue reading

Surrey man wins $500K, plans to build house, buy toys and ‘nice dinner’

Sukhwinder Sidhu bought winning ticket at store in Newton

Nominations open again for Toronto election after province’s legal victory

TORONTO — Nominations are once again open for candidates wishing to take… Continue reading

The Gap steps into the men’s athleisure game

NEW YORK — The Gap is stepping in to the men’s athleisure… Continue reading

Giant bong, huggable buds: Marijuana museum opens in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A glass bong taller than a giraffe. Huggable faux… Continue reading

Buoyant stocks lift US household wealth, mainly for affluent

WASHINGTON — A rising stock market lifted U.S. household wealth to a… Continue reading

Polish police looking for man who threw stone into synagogue

WARSAW, Poland — Polish police are looking for a man who threw… Continue reading

Uncertainty builds over fate of promised Indigenous chapter in NAFTA

OTTAWA — The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is… Continue reading

Most Read