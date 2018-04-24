Audi recalls 390,000 vehicles; coolant pumps can overheat

DETROIT — Audi is recalling about 391,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because the electric coolant pumps can overeat and possibly cause a fire.

The recall covers the 2013 to 2016 A4, the 2013 to 2017 A5, the 2012 to 2015 A6, and the Q5 SUV from 2013 to 2017. All have 2-Liter turbocharged engines.

The Volkswagen luxury brand says in government documents that the pumps can become blocked with cooling system debris, or moisture in the pump can cause an electrical short. No reports of fires are listed.

Dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to owners. Audi says redesigned parts won’t be ready until November, but dealers will install a new version of the current pump until the redesigned ones are available.

