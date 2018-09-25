Aurora Cannabis ‘more than ready’ with pot supply for Oct. 17

EDMONTON — Licensed marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it is “more than ready” for the legalization of recreational pot next month, with enough supply to meet all its commitments to provinces and territories.

Aurora’s chief corporate officer Cam Battley also says the cannabis firm doesn’t expect to need supply agreements with other licensed producers to bridge inventory gaps.

The cannabis company’s comments during a conference call today to discuss its latest quarterly earnings come as Canada prepares to legalize cannabis for adult use on Oct. 17.

Aurora has signed marijuana supply deals with several government entities that handle cannabis sales for the jurisdiction, including in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec.

Executives of the Edmonton-based cannabis company would not disclose the current size of its inventory in kilograms, but said it has been ramping up its production capacity.

Aurora anticipates that by the end of the 2018 calendar year it will have a production run rate of 150,000 kilograms per annum.

