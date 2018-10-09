Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

Edmonton-based company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The shares are expected to trade in New York under the ticker symbol ACB, the same as its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Edmonton-based company says the listing is subject to the approval of the New York Stock Exchange, and the satisfaction of all listing and regulatory requirements.

Aurora expects trading on the NYSE to start before the end of the month.

Shares in the company soared last month following a report by BNN Bloomberg that Aurora was in talks with Coca-Cola Co. to develop pot-infused drinks.

However, Aurora said at the time that while it does engage in exploratory talks from time to time, there was no deal to announce.