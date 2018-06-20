Aurora Cannabis Inc. is planning to spin off its Australis Capital subsidiary that would focus primarily on investing in the U.S. cannabis and real estate sectors. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Aurora Cannabis to spin off U.S. holdings to publicly traded Australis Capital

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. is planning to spin off its Australis Capital subsidiary as a separate entity that would focus primarily on investing in the U.S. cannabis and real estate sectors.

The spin-off will be achieved by distributing shares and warrants of the new company — to be listed on the Canadian Security Exchange.

Aurora shareholders resident in Canada will receive the shares at no cost to them while non-resident shareholders of Aurora will receive cash, net of withholding taxes, instead of equity in Australis.

Australis also intends to issue 75 million shares at 20 cents each through a private placement for gross proceeds of $15 million.

Australis also receives $500,000 from Aurora, as advance payment for warrants to buy Australis stock for up to 10 years.

Aurora is one of Canada’s biggest publicly traded cannabis producers, headquartered in Edmonton.

Previous story
Flair Airlines moving headquarters from Kelowna, B.C, to Edmonton

Just Posted

Windstorm: One year later

Signs remain of the devastation from windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees

Oily rags led to house fire

Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew staining a deck did not properly dispose of rags

Global refugee numbers reach new high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

OTTAWA — On a day when newly released data showcased in tangible… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis to spin off U.S. holdings to publicly traded Australis Capital

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. is planning to spin off its Australis… Continue reading

Flair Airlines moving headquarters from Kelowna, B.C, to Edmonton

EDMONTON — Flair Airlines Ltd. has found a new place to roost.… Continue reading

VIDEO: What separation from parents does to children: ‘The effect is catastrophic’

This is what happens inside children when they are forcibly separated from… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Ten Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivors meet in Las Vegas for NHL awards

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Ten of the 13 survivors from the Humboldt Broncos… Continue reading

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV crashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month