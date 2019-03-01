Auto sales fall 3.7 per cent in February as downward trend continues

Auto sales fall 3.7 per cent in February as downward trend continues

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says light vehicle sales fell 3.7 per cent in February from a year earlier as a downward Canadian auto sales trend continued.

The automotive consultant says light vehicle sales totalled 120,891 for the month, down from 125,530 last year, to make it the third-highest sales for the month on record.

The dip in February marked the 12th month of sales declines when compared to the previous year.

The consumer shift away from passenger cars towards various SUVs and pickup truck options continued in February, with car sales down 16 per cent for the month while light truck sales rose 1.2 per cent.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles took the top spot in sales with 18,461 vehicles sold after only a two per cent dip from a year earlier. Ford came second after a 1.4 per cent dip, while General Motors was third with a 9.1 per cent drop from last year.

Hyundai saw a 14.6 per cent increase and Kia a 10.5 per cent climb. European luxury car brands Audi, Jaguar, Maserati, and Mercedes-Benz all saw drops of more than 20 per cent.

Previous story
Appeals Court upholds landmark ruling ordering tobacco companies to pay billions
Next story
Economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter to cap off year of 1.8% growth

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games to finish in style

Closing Ceremonies starts at 6:30 p.m. at Enmax Centrium Saturday

Team Alberta’s judo competitors set records

Women win first Canada Games team gold outside of Quebec or Ontario

Anticipation builds over Red Deer College’s new name

Announcement to be made Tuesday

Woman faces murder charge

Victim identified as Matthew Berresford

Extra driving training for school buses questioned

Alberta School Boards Association predicts driver shortage

Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTO: Bif Naked

Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday… Continue reading

Police seek help identifying electronic store thieves

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects… Continue reading

McDavid and Oilers hand Senators sixth straight loss

OTTAWA — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were able to overcome… Continue reading

‘Will and Grace’ star to present icon award to Kids in the Hall at CSAs

TORONTO — “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is slated to toast… Continue reading

‘Northern Rescue’ star William Baldwin faced real-life danger with mudslide

TORONTO — William Baldwin has been through some harrowing emergency situations, both… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on… Continue reading

Parent frustration mounting over snow days: ‘A nightmare this winter’

It’s a decision that sparks joy for some, and chaos for others:… Continue reading

Most Read