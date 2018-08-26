Gas prices in the United States fell two cents a gallon. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Average US price of gas drops 2 cents per gallon to $2.91

LOS ANGELES — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped two cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.91.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that’s more than 50 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.

Lundberg said Sunday it is likely that gas prices will continue to drop slightly. She says that’s because refiners have increased capacity and current demand is weak.

In California, the average price was $3.61 per gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states and Hawaii is $3.69 in the San Francisco Bay area.

The lowest average is $2.51 in Jackson, Mississippi.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

Just Posted

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Raising money and awareness for 54 hours in Red Deer

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event

Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP investigate

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner to announce Canadian Finals Rodeo for next five years

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner will be the voice of the Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Vehicle rollover on Taylor Drive in Red Deer

A vehicle rolled over in Red Deer Saturday morning. Emergency Services were… Continue reading

WATCH: Province provides $250,000 for Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

MLAs Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner presented the cheque Saturday at Westerner Park

Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

OTTAWA — The hurry-up-and-wait uncertainty surrounding Canada’s return to the NAFTA talks… Continue reading

John McCain remembered as ‘friend of Canada,’ advocate for expanded NAFTA

John McCain, an avowed free-trader and longtime supporter of expanding the North… Continue reading

British Columbia wildfire season now second worst in province’s history

VICTORIA — A year after the single worst season for wildfires in… Continue reading

Canadian teens Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime to clash in first round of U.S. Open

When Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov face off against each other at… Continue reading

Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer, 98 Degrees to entertain at iHeartRadio MMVAs

TORONTO — Male heartthrobs will be in heavy supply at the iHeartRadio… Continue reading

Friends, family and fans gather to remember artist Mary Pratt in St. John’s, N.L.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Mary Pratt once said she didn’t think of… Continue reading

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world… Continue reading

Arrival of fibre optics puts squeeze on lower-priced internet service providers

TORONTO — George Burger says his company VMedia Inc. can’t get internet… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month