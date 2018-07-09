A&W introduces Beyond Meat vegetarian burgers across Canada

VANCOUVER — Canadians can sample the Beyond Meat veggie burger made to look and taste like beef at A&W restaurants starting today.

The burger chain partnered with California-based Beyond Meat to create a plant-based burger that it is now serving at its more than 925 restaurants across Canada.

The company, whose investors include Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio, makes its Beyond Meat burger with beets to mimic beef’s red colouring, and coconut oil and potato starch to give it a similar juiciness and chew.

A&W says it is the first national burger chain to bring the plant-based burger to Canadian customers and Beyond Meat’s largest restaurant partner.

Beyond Meat sells its plant-based burgers, sausages, and chicken strips at thousands of American retailers and the company says its products are served at over 11,000 restaurants and other food service outlets mostly in the U.S.

Previous story
CPPIB betting that demand for sports data is a good long-term investment
Next story
All generations facing retirement saving challenges

Just Posted

Most Red Deer Greyhound users ‘disappointed’ by service shutdown in Prairies

Central Albertans ‘disappointed’ by service shutdown Rosa Laporta is a Red Deer… Continue reading

Largest Gospel music concert coming to Red Deer Thursday

People of all denominations and faith can take part in bible studies and inspirational messages

2019 trial set for man arrested in carfentanil bust

Red Deer man was charged after three-month investigation in 2017

Trial set for man accused in 2006 Eckville murder

Two-week trial scheduled in April 2019 for Shayne Earl Gulka

Greyhound Canada to end routes in Prairies, B.C., leaving small towns in lurch

Passenger service expected to leave in October

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Genetic screening tool can predict risk of leukemia, say researchers

TORONTO — Symptoms of acute myeloid leukemia tend to arise quite suddenly,… Continue reading

Williams, Federer reach quarterfinals at Wimbledon

LONDON — Not one top-10 seed has made the women’s quarterfinals at… Continue reading

Amid jubilation, 4 more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — The generals and other officials overseeing the desperate… Continue reading

US will reunite and release over 50 immigrant children

SAN DIEGO — More than 50 immigrant children under age 5 will… Continue reading

Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 5-month-old infant who miraculously survived more than nine… Continue reading

Water bomber called in to fight brush fire in subdivision of St. John’s

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A water bomber and a helicopter were called… Continue reading

Toronto hits record close, while U.S. markets also gain ground; Loonie up

TORONTO — The base metals and industrial sectors helped Canada’s main stock… Continue reading

Admitted to cutting endangered trees: Sentencing hearing for Alberta ski resort

CALGARY — A week-long sentencing hearing has begun in Calgary to decide… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month