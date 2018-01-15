B.C. man charged in alleged ‘spambot’ attack on video streaming platform

COQUITLAM, B.C. — A British Columbia man has been charged with mischief after a U.S.-based social media platform was allegedly flooded with thousands of spam messages, effectively shutting down many of its channels.

Brandan Lukus Apple of Coquitlam was charged Dec. 1 with one count of mischief to computer data after the alleged cyberattack.

The 20-year-old man is also named in a B.C. Supreme Court civil lawsuit filed last April by Twitch Interactive Inc. that alleges he was behind an attack by so-called spambots last year, where unsolicited messages flooded more than a thousand of its channels, disabling the company’s chat feature.

The Twitch website says the company is the world’s leading social video service using members to stream video games to 100 million viewers who can take part in game culture through real-time chats and discussions.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge separately ordered Apple in April to refrain from creating, selling or promoting any other bots or robots allegedly aimed at the company’s websites.

Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment and a statement of defence has not been filed in the civil suit.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit or in the criminal charge have been proven in court.

The case stemming from the criminal charge returns to court in Port Coquitlam next month.

The company says in a statement of claim in its civil lawsuit that over 1,000 channels were attacked with over 150,000 spam messages.

“Twitch has received hundreds of individual reports regarding spam messages containing racism, homophobia, sexual harassment, links to shock imagery, false implications of viewbotting and soliciting child sex exploitation material ….” the statement alleges.

Twitch is asking for damages to cover the cost of investigating the alleged attacks, as well as lost revenue.

Previous story
Lure of growing AI hub attracting top talent despite low Quebec unemployment
Next story
BlackBerry CEO John Chen sees Detroit auto show as next stop on road to future

Just Posted

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

Human waste ‘backlog’ from Red Deer to be spread on farmers’ fields this spring

Council approved $1 million to compensate for loss of crops

Red Deer city council tries to find more cost-savings

Many spending proposals are queried, discussed

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Red Deer man sentenced for child porn

Man sentenced to one year in prison after being arrested in major anti-child pornography operation

Replay Red Deer Jan. 14: Watch news highlights in pictures

Stories mentioned: Red Deer RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine: Read more… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Photo: Chilly work in Veterans’ Park

What a chilly job but somebody has to do it.… Continue reading

Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month