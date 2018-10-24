The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hike its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate as some trade uncertainty recedes

OTTAWA — With some trade uncertainty now out of the way, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to hike its benchmark interest rate today for the fifth time since the summer of 2017.

This morning’s policy decision will be the central bank’s first since Canada agreed with the United States and Mexico earlier this month on an updated North American free trade deal.

The bank left the rate unchanged at its last policy meeting in September and senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins later said the unknown consequences of the continental trade talks — as well as the tit-for-tat tariff dispute — were front and centre in the decision.

Governor Stephen Poloz’s rate announcement today will also come as the Canadian economy continues to show signs of strength and the unemployment rate remains close to a four-decade low.

A hike would be Poloz’s first increase since July, when the rate rose 25 basis points to 1.5 per cent.

The central bank has carefully followed a gradual, data-dependent approach to raising the rate to assess factors, including how smoothly indebted households absorb the increases.

Previous story
Postal workers hold second day of rotating strikes at plants in Toronto area

Just Posted

Central Alberta motorists: Watch out for porcupines — and other wildlife on the move

The outcome of a porcupine-truck collision is not pretty

Red Deer mall repurposes former Sears location

The Great Indoors Market at Bower officially launches Nov. 10

Red Deer-area businesses prepare for economic boost from Canadian Finals Rodeo

Hotels, restaurants, gift shops get ready for rodeo fans

Sylvan Lake considering banning charcoal barbecues in lakefront parks

Town council wants more information on concerns about charcoal barbecues and over-sized tents

Winter Games relocates its Volunteer Centre

Now open at Bower Place in Red Deer

NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

James Reimer keeps flinching and he doesn’t like it. Several times in… Continue reading

Sexual assault trial to resume for former gymnastics coach

SARNIA, Ont. — The sexual assault trial for a former gymnastics coach… Continue reading

‘Mockingbird’ chosen as America’s best-loved novel in vote

LOS ANGELES — “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a coming-of-age story about racism… Continue reading

Taylor Swift donates to fan struggling with medical bills

OREM, Utah — Taylor Swift has donated $15,500 to a GoFundMe account… Continue reading

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate as some trade uncertainty recedes

OTTAWA — With some trade uncertainty now out of the way, the… Continue reading

Postal workers hold second day of rotating strikes at plants in Toronto area

TORONTO — Canada Post employees are holding a second day of rotating… Continue reading

With eye to election, senators push Trudeau to fulfil non-partisan Senate vow

OTTAWA — The head of the coalition of independent senators says Prime… Continue reading

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

OTTAWA — Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack… Continue reading

Most Read