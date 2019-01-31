Bank of Canada offers explanations for country’s ‘puzzling’ wage disappointment

Technological advances have lowered demand for routine jobs, reduced competition

A senior Bank of Canada official offered explanations Thursday for the country’s “puzzling” and disappointing stretch of wage gains, even though job market been experiencing one of its biggest labour shortages in years.

In a Toronto speech, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said weaker wage growth in energy-producing provinces since the 2014 oil-price slump has dragged down national numbers.

But she said even after accounting for these factors, wages have fallen short of where they should be in a tightened job market that has seen Canada’s unemployment rate drop to a 43-year low.

“This is particularly puzzling when you consider what businesses are telling us about how hard it is to fill jobs,” Wilkins told the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

“As far as I can tell, no one has found a smoking gun,” she said of the search for an explanation.

“But there are at least a couple of compelling suspects.”

READ MORE: GDP contracted 0.1% in November

Wilkins said wages are also likely lower than expected as employers struggle to find candidates with the right skills, cautious employees decline to trade up for higher-paying positions elsewhere and people are reluctant to move to a new city in order to land a new gig.

Structural factors, she added, may also be weighing on wages — such as technological advances that have lowered demand for routine jobs, reduced competition in some industries and the emergence of the so-called gig economy that has taken away bargaining power for some workers.

Wilkins offered potential areas for policy-makers and businesses to focus on to help improve the job market. They could invest in education and training, find ways to encourage labour mobility and increase the competitiveness of Canadian firms.

She noted the results of the bank’s latest business outlook survey suggested labour shortages were at one of their highest levels since the Great Recession a decade ago. Job vacancies, she added, are still rising in Canada and now total about 550,000.

In the months ahead, Wilkins said the central bank predicts Canada’s economic expansion to pick up its pace after a recent slow patch — and she anticipates wage growth will eventually accelerate along with it.

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NATO chief: China must treat arrested Canadians fairly
Next story
‘Puzzling,’ weak wages linked to oil slump, but there’s more: central bank

Just Posted

WATCH: Anti-Bighorn Country rally held in Red Deer

Central Albertans against the Bighorn Country proposal want their voices to be… Continue reading

Supreme Court decision requiring bankrupt companies to clean up old wells hailed

Decision could have far-reaching implications for oil and gas industry

Crafty Red Deer resident uses humour to show support for the energy industry

Heather McDonald is moonlighting as a bumper sticker designer

Alberta small business confidence taking a beating

Business confidence dropped sharply in January says Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses

Time spent at overcapacity at Red Deer hospital creeps up

Overcapacity protocols used for first time in 2019

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Feds paid near top dollar for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

OTTAWA — If the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion does not go ahead… Continue reading

Silicon Valley eatery bans ‘Make America Great Again’ hats

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Patrons won’t be served at a Silicon Valley… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

Show me the money: Toronto FC sells star striker Sebastian Giovinco to Saudi club

TORONTO — The Sebastian Giovinco era in Toronto is over. Toronto FC,… Continue reading

Canadian men’s baseball team earns spot in Pan American Games

IBIUNA, Brazil — The Canadian men’s baseball team has qualified for the… Continue reading

Police release photos of “persons of interest” in attack

CHICAGO — Detectives reviewed surveillance footage of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett walking… Continue reading

Most Read