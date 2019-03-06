Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision helps utilities and telecom sectors

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved just slightly Wednesday after the Bank of Canada’s decision not to increase interest rates helped interest-sensitive sectors and weakened the loonie.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 5.53 points to 16,092.07 after hitting an intraday peak of 16,145.80, a high for the year.

The market was led by the utilities and telecommunications sectors, which each gained nearly one percentage point.

A benign interest rate environment in light of the central bank’s decision Wednesday is supportive for those sectors, says Anish Chopra, managing director with Portfolio Management Corp.

“If you’re an investor in utilities, those are safety areas which generally trade along with rates. So the fact that rates are going to stay stable is positive for utilities.”

The REITs sector also rose as is typically the case.

These sectors would be expected to decrease had the central bank unexpectedly increased rates.

The Canadian dollar decreased by nearly half a cent. It traded at an average of 74.52 compared with an average of 74.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The move was propelled by the interest rate path along with the weak economic environment that, in part, prompted the bank’s decision, said Chopra.

Seven of the 11 sectors of the TSX rose. Health care led on the downside, falling 1.9 per cent, followed by energy and materials.

The April crude contract was down 34 cents at US$56.22 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 4.3 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The price of West Texas Intermediate fell slightly as U.S. fuel stockpiles dropped during the week to offset an increase of 7.1 million barrels of crude inventories.

The April gold contract was up US$2.90 at US$1,287.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.5 cents at US$2.92 a pound.

“So those sectors are actually just following the underlying commodities that are related to them,” added Chopra.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 133.17 points at 25,673.46. The S&P 500 index was down 18.20 points at 2,771.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 70.44 points at 7,505.92.

The U.S. markets fell on a quiet day amid restlessness about a trade deal being reached with China.

“It’s just one of those quiet days where it’s a bit flat and there’s no real one driver doing anything.”

Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

Previous story
Lawyer: Huawei arrest raises political motivation concerns
Next story
The Cruze cruises: GM assembly plant prepares to close

Just Posted

Landowner questions fracking monitoring

Fracking should not be allowed near infrastructure like power substations, says rural resident

China’s canola ban already hitting producers

Decision to ban imports from Canadian company creates uncertainty in the market, says farmer

Larger classrooms could result from UCP cutting education funding, say Red Deer school trustees

Red Deer public, Catholic schools say they depend on funding increases for growth

Red Deer County alleged murder victim Matthew Berresford had troubled history

The Berresfords were in the news for mysterious fire, tax refund request

Rest stop to improve safety north of Lacombe

A rest stop may help drivers be safe on Highway 2, north… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

The Cruze cruises: GM assembly plant prepares to close

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — A sprawling General Motors assembly plant near Youngstown will… Continue reading

Lawyer: Huawei arrest raises political motivation concerns

VANCOUVER — The lawyer for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant… Continue reading

Why solar: Alternative solar power energy process ‘do-able’

Whether you believe the proponents of climate change, are a non-believer in… Continue reading

Meng Wanzhou extradition case raises ‘serious concerns,’ defence lawyer says

VANCOUVER — A defence lawyer says an extradition case involving Meng Wanzhou,… Continue reading

Alberta Party MLA Karen McPherson says she won’t run in spring election

EDMONTON — One of the key candidates for the Alberta Party in… Continue reading

200 people exposed at Red Deer hospital

Some Central Albertans might have inadvertently been exposed to scabies while at… Continue reading

Klingberg scores, Bishop stops 28 shots, Stars blank Rangers

DALLAS — Ben Bishop hasn’t had a lot of room for error… Continue reading

Price ties Plante on wins list, Canadiens beat Kings 3-1

LOS ANGELES — The mark Carey Price has made in his 12… Continue reading

Most Read