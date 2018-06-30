Barack Obama visits venture capital firm on California trip

Former President Barack Obama has visited a prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Andrew Chen, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, posted a photo on Twitter of Obama posing Friday with a large group of people, including several venture capitalists at the firm based in Menlo Park, California.

The firm on Saturday declined to comment on the reason for the visit.

Obama, while still president in 2016, was asked by Bloomberg about his post-presidency plans and mentioned Silicon Valley and pulling together his interests in science and organization.

The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Saturday.

Obama also headlined a Democratic fundraiser Friday in nearby Atherton.

