Barrick Gold reports fourth-quarter loss as restructuring well underway

TORONTO — The new head of Barrick Gold Corp. says he has moved swiftly to restructure the company following its takeover of Africa-focused Randgold Resources and makes no apologies for cutting the company’s Canadian footprint.

“The corporate office and its satellites have been restructured, to move people and functions — such as the innovation and digital departments — out of the back rooms and into the operations where they belong,” said CEO Mark Bristow, who previously led Randgold, on an earnings call Wednesday.

“So, you know, those short little hysterical cries about us closing down stuff is unfounded. We really put people back to where they’re supposed to be to ensure that we do lead properly in the mining industry.”

The company has come under criticism for cutting about 100 staff at its Toronto head office, which now stands at about 70 employees, while also reducing the number of Canadian directors on the board to one.

Bristow has pushed forward the decentralized management structure he used at Randgold to Barrick’s global scale. He said he’s been busy touring the company’s key assets and meeting with local management and politicians.

“The only reason that you don’t find me in an office in Toronto every day is because it’s much more important and a lot more fun being in the operations,” said Bristow.

He said Barrick is underweighted in its Canadian assets, with Hemlo in northern Ontario its only operation in the country, but that it’s hard to find the right opportunities in Canada.

The company is looking to improve its early-stage exploration program that could include Canada, but Bristow said it is unwise to rush into any purchases.

“It’s going to take me a little while to become Canadian. I’m working hard at it.”

The focus going forward will be on prioritizing its top tier assets as it works to boost efficiencies and reduce costs, said Bristow.

Costs will, however, rise this year as Barrick winds down production at its higher-grade, low-cost Cortez Hills open pit. It said higher grades and improved efficiencies are expected to reverse an upward cost trend over the next two to three years.

For the year ahead, Barrick expects to produce between 5.1 and 5.6 million ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$806 per ounce, and between 375 and 430 million pounds of copper at an all-in sustaining cost of US$2.82 per pound.

The push for improved operations comes as the company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported a loss of $1.2 billion or $1.02 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $314 million or 27 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

The loss included $900 million in net impairment charges primarily related to the Lagunas Notre mine in Peru, where the company saw lower throughput, and at its Veladero mine in Argentina, where it dealt with higher government taxes.

On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned six cents per share in the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 22 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of five cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The company’s shares were trading down about 3.7 per cent at $17.05 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Previous story
China’s Huawei soft power push raises hard questions

Just Posted

Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed mixed feelings about a convoy leaving Red… Continue reading

Photos: Young renters lose everything in mobile home fire in Red Deer, cats still missing

A Red Deer man has lost everything in a mobile home fire,… Continue reading

Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer is ready to welcome athletes

It will host a music and cultural festival during the Games

Learning with virtual reality in Red Deer

Lindsay Thurber students learned chemistry at Ctrl V Wednesday

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley pledges to move ahead with ‘major’ Red Deer hospital re-development

If re-elected, her New Democrat government pledges to ‘get things moving’

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Edmonton quarterback Reilly expected to raise bar in CFL free agency

Mike Reilly has again risen the bar among CFL quarterbacks. Shortly after… Continue reading

Sting brings musical to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sting is bringing his musical about labour strife to… Continue reading

Most Read