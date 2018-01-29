Bell, Rogers, CBC join group seeking to have CRTC find and block content pirates

TORONTO — Prominent members of Canada’s entertainment industry are calling for a new federal agency to locate and shut down websites that are portals for illegally obtained video and audio content.

Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc., Cineplex Inc., the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and several other organizations have banded together to create FairPlay Canada.

They argue that Canadian jobs are at risk because consumers can get access to TV shows, movies and music from websites that don’t pay for the content that they stream to consumers.

They want the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to use its power as a regulator to require Canadian internet service providers to shut down access to the pirated material.

They also want the CRTC to set up an independent agency to help locate the pirate websites.

The CRTC is in the final weeks of public consultations about the distribution of music, TV and other content via the internet.

The agency has set Feb. 13 as a deadline for final comments in order to submit its report to the federal cabinet by June 1.

Previous story
OPSEU seeks to repair rift between Unifor and Canadian Labour Congress
Next story
Prices of nearly 70 commonly prescribed generic drugs to drop under new deal

Just Posted

Lacombe company making Olympic debut

Bobsled wrapped in Central Alberta

Title sponsors still sought for some Red Deer facilities

There’s a goal of increasing private funding in public projects

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Criminal charges dropped against two Central Albertans in carfentanil case

Case is not going to trial

Sex assault trial for Central Alberta man delayed

Courtroom congestion leads to postponement

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

German automakers face heat over tests on monkeys, humans

FRANKFURT — Public criticism of the German auto industry has escalated on… Continue reading

‘It should be white and red’ for Canada: Hannigan marks Grammy win with vino

Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan toasted her first Grammy Award with a… Continue reading

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

VICTORIA — There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month