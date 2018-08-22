Big investments in stores and in tech pay off at Target

NEW YORK — Target reported strong sales growth both at stores and online, helped by remodeled locations and new delivery services as well as a stronger economy. Like Nordstrom, Walmart and Home Depot, it also raised its outlook as retailers benefit from shoppers spending more freely.

The company also joins a slew of other retailers that are enjoying the results of their efforts to spruce up their stores while also expanding online services to meet shopper demands for convenience and speed. The focus ran counter to forecasts that store retailing is dying.

Target saw sales at stores open at least a year, a key measure of a retailer’s health, rise 6.5 per cent, the strongest growth in 13 years. Traffic in stores and online rose 6.4 per cent, the strongest showing since 2008 when it first started releasing that information.

Online sales soared 41 per cent, surging past the 28 per cent jump in the previous quarter.

“There’s no doubt, that like others, we’re currently benefiting from a very strong consumer environment, perhaps the strongest I’ve seen in my career,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said.

But he also told analysts that Target’s performance was due to more than just the economic climate and was reflected in broad market share gains across several merchandise categories.

Target is spending more than $7 billion through 2020 to update stores and it’s seeking to penetrate urban areas with smaller locations. It’s also is trying to improve the experience in its stores by retraining employees and paying them better.

The chain has overhauled its lineup of store brands and created new ones such as Pillowfort and Cat & Jack that have been popular with shoppers. It also recently launched its own brand of stylish electronics accessories like headphones and phone cases called Heyday.

With last year’s acquisition of delivery service Shipt for $550 million, Target also can offer same-day delivery of groceries and other merchandise at more than 1,100 stores in 160 markets. It has started offering curbside pickup service for online shoppers at more than 800 stores in 25 states and next-day delivery for some items nationwide.

Target and other financially healthy retailers are also benefiting from the liquidation of Toys R Us as well as the moves by J.C. Penney, Sears Holdings Corp. and others to close some of their stores. Many are expanding their toy aisles and other areas to woo those chains’ customers.

Minneapolis-based Target reported a profit of $799 million, or $1.49 per share, for the quarter. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.47 per share, 7 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a Zacks Investment Research survey.

Revenue came to $17.78 billion, also better than expected.

“Target hit the bulls-eye in (the second quarter), with improvement across virtually every meaningful measure,” said Moody’s lead retail analyst Charlie O’Shea.

The company now expects earnings for the current fiscal year to be $5.30 to $5.50 per share. Analysts had expected $5.28 per share.

Target shares rose nearly 5 per cent, or $4.13 to $87.40 in Wednesday trading.

Previous story
Ranks of most valuable companies shifted during bull market
Next story
Canada encouraged by signs of progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Just Posted

Red Deer woman saving animals at wildlife centre with TV show

Victoria Bolhuis, 22, interned at Hope for Wildlife for 10 weeks before moving into paid position

Record-breaking year in Red Deer for smoke

Expect more smoke in Red Deer Wednesday

Ride to Conquer Cancer cancelled but Red Deerian keeps going

Smoke forced the cancellation

Warrants issued for armed robbery suspects

Ponoka RCMP investigate

Mustard Seed prepares people for workforce

Employment Readiness Fair to be held August 28

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Nova Scotia man fighting perception he is sex offender who has the same name

TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia contractor who shares the exact name… Continue reading

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are… Continue reading

Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive; cites family, career

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The man who became the public face of the… Continue reading

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A former Canadian naval intelligence officer convicted of spying… Continue reading

Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump’s legal woes

A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard… Continue reading

PM to visit northern B.C. as cabinet holds retreat amid wildfire crisis

NANAIMO, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet… Continue reading

Heckle heard around the country offers sneak peek at 2019 campaign narrative

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to say precisely when… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month