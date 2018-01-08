BNN to become BNN Bloomberg in new deal between Bell Media and Bloomberg Media

TORONTO — Business news channel BNN is going to become BNN Bloomberg this spring following a partnership deal between its corporate parent Bell Media (TSX:BCE) and Bloomberg Media.

The deal will see the station add several hours of live evening television coverage of Asian markets, early morning programs from Europe and contributions from Bloomberg reporters.

BNN’s website will become BNNBloomberg.ca and include Bloomberg’s international news coverage.

The partnership will also see an increase in BNN’s syndicated radio content available for distribution to Bell Media radio stations, including rights to distribute the Bloomberg Radio livestream in Canada and a new channel on iHeartRadio.

BNN started in 1999 as Report on Business Television before it rebranded to its current moniker in 2007.

Bloomberg TV Canada announced in August that it was cutting its two original Canadian business programs, and in September the channel was replaced by Bloomberg TV.

