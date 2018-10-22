Bombardier CEO tried to resolve trade-secret row with Mitsubishi before lawsuit

MONTREAL — Bombardier’s chief executive intervened twice over the past two years to try to resolve a dispute between the Quebec aircraft manufacturer and Mitsubishi regarding alleged theft of intellectual property, a row that has now reached U.S. courts.

In a letter sent Jan. 27, 2017, Alain Bellemare warned Mitsubishi Heavy Industries board chairman Hideaki Omiya that the practices of subsidiary Mitsubishi Aircraft were causing “significant harm” to Bombardier.

Bellemare stressed that his team had been ordered to take “all necessary actions to ensure the protection of the intellectual property (of the company) and its know-how.”

The document, along with a letter from August 2016, is part of the evidence filed by the Montreal-based plane-and-train maker with a federal court in Seattle on Friday. The lawsuit alleges that some of Bellemare’s employees illegally sent documents containing industrial secrets to Mitsubishi before jumping ship to join up with the Japanese company.

The lawsuit also targets Aerospace Testing Engineering & Certification (AeroTEC), contracted to help Mitsubishi develop its MRJ jetliner, which has experienced multiple delays over the past decade and is expected to come online in 2020.

Bombardier claims that Mitsubishi Aircraft and AeroTEC recruited 92 of its employees in Quebec and the United States. Trade secrets concerning the certification process with Transport Canada and its American counterpart — the Federal Aviation Administration — were passed on, the lawsuit alleges.

In his letter from January 2017, Bellemare says he fears that the workers recruited by Mitsubishi will use Bombardier’s intellectual property to help develop the MRJ, which can carry up to 90 passengers and competes against his company’s aircraft.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.

Previous story
Canadian embassy in Greece vandalized by group in apparent opposition to mining
Next story
Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Just Posted

One strong wind leaves years of replanting work for Red Deer parks staff

High visibility boulevards already replanted, neighbourhood work starts next year

Red Deer-area indigenous filmmakers invited to apply for $20,000 grant

Storyhive launches Indigenous Storyteller Edition

Restaurant closed after compliance team patrol

Public Safety Compliance Team checked eight bars and restaurants on Oct. 19

Red Deerians await local cannabis stores

So far 31 stores in Alberta awarded licence to operate

Rimbey RCMP seek missing man with health concerns

Has anyone seen Bill Harris of Ponka County?

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Local Sports: Rudy Soffo valuable to Kings on the court

When Rudy Soffo first saw the RDC basketball Kings roster he was… Continue reading

Except for 1 kick, Saints, Ravens are evenly matched

BALTIMORE — In a matchup between the league’s highest-scoring offence and top-ranked… Continue reading

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy

WASHINGTON — After a 35-year acting career and with two iconic television… Continue reading

Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West enter Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE — Bluegrass and country star Ricky Skaggs, singer Dottie West and… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale

LONDON — Stephen Hawking was a cosmic visionary, a figure of inspiration… Continue reading

Canada deemed U.S. a safe country for asylum seekers after internal review

OTTAWA — Canadian immigration officials have determined that the United States remains… Continue reading

Bombardier sues Mitsubishi over alleged theft of aircraft trade secrets

MONTREAL — Bombardier is suing Mitsubishi Aircraft in the United States over… Continue reading

Three strong earthquakes reported in Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island

Three relatively strong earthquakes were recorded Sunday night in the Pacific Ocean… Continue reading

Most Read