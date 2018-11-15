Bombardier executive stock plan under the microscope by securities regulator

BOSTON — Quebec’s financial market regulator is reviewing Bombardier Inc.’s executive compensation plan, calling on the plane-and-train maker to suspend all related trades just hours after Quebec’s premier expressed lukewarm hopes about the future of the beleaguered company’s commercial aerospace operations.

The Autorite des marches financiers announced Thursday afternoon it is looking into how Bombardier implemented its Automatic Stock Disposition Plan, rolled out last August.

The Montreal-based company said then that the plan allows some of its senior executives to sell their vested shares as an added incentive in performance-based compensation, so long as the trades are made by independent securities brokers and in line with “trading parameters.”

Under Canadian securities laws and Bombardier’s trading policies, senior executives face limits on their ability to sell shares in the company. The plan allows trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given when the employee doesn’t have any material undisclosed information, the company said in August.

Bombardier said Thursday it will fully co-operate with the AMF review, and agreed to suspend all sales of shares until further notice.

The company noted that the ASDP plan was reviewed by the regulator before it was put in place.

Hours earlier, Premier Francois Legault expressed scant hope for Bombardier’s CRJ series unless it finds a partner after the company agreed to sell its Q400 turboprop program to focus on its business jet and railway businesses.

Legault said the regional jet program could preserve the 1,000 or so jobs currently in Mirabel, Que., if the manufacturer can enter into a partnership rather than rely on public support.

“I do not think it’s a question of government assistance in the case of the CRJ,” Legault said Thursday at a press briefing to wrap up his two-day economic mission to Boston.

The premier was speaking on the eve of a meeting between Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon and Bombardier chief executive Alain Bellemare, a week after the company announced it would lay off 5,000 workers, including 2,500 in Quebec and 500 in Ontario.

The multinational has not ruled out the possibility of spinning off the CRJ series, that was launched in the early 1990s.

Bellemare has indicated that the company is interested in keeping the program if it can cut costs with suppliers, but left the door open to a partnership with other firms.

“Is there a future for the CRJ? I have questions,” the premier said. “Was there a future for the Q400? I had questions and I was right. Was there a future for the C Series? I had questions and I was right.”

The sale of the C Series, now called the A220 after Airbus bought a majority stake in the jetliner program, was a “lesser evil” to preserve jobs, Legault said.

He said he hopes to offer more support to Bombardier in the rail sector, where he thinks the outlook is better. The Caisse de depot, Quebec’s pension fund manager, owns a 27.5 per cent stake in Bombardier Transportation, while the government owns a 16.24 per cent share of the A220 program.

“Commercial aircraft, there is a lot of competition and great players,” he said. “We will try to protect what we have. It’s not easy. The place to invest for the future is in the transportation division.”

Bombardier Transportation has a production plant in La Pocatiere, Que., where the company has said 100 workers will lose their jobs by February despite its winning a $448-million contract for 153 new Azur cars for the Montreal metro.

Previous story
Farm animals may soon get new features through gene editing
Next story
China says butt out; Canada calls for release of “arbitrarily” detained Muslims

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

Victim in 2015 murder stabbed a dozen times

Daniel Boyd Sawyer on trial for second-degree murder

North Pole Stroll returns with Red Deer Lights the Night, Late Night Shopping

Red Deer’s Lights the Night and late night shopping events are back… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s Canyon Ski Resort is ready for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The upgrades prepare the resort to host free-style skiing and snowboarding events

Red Deer man patrols streets at night after his truck was stolen twice in 3 months

‘I stay up every single night, they drive around, they test every car door…’

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Long hidden, Marie Antoinette’s jewels go up for auction

GENEVA — Diamond and pearl earrings, pearl necklaces, a giant pearl pendant… Continue reading

Strike at Globe and Mail averted at last minute with tentative agreement: union

TORONTO — A strike has been averted at the Globe and Mail… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

Most Read