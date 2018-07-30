Bombardier gets US$303-million order for commuter trains to serve Greater Paris

MONTREAL — Bombardier’s rail division has received an order for 36 Francilien train sets to be used in the Ile-de-France commuter system serving the Greater Paris region.

Berlin-headquartered Bombardier Transportation says the order is valued at US$303 million.

The order is part of a 2006 contract signed with France’s national railway system, Societe nationale des chemins de fer francais (SNCF).

To date, 230 Francilien trains are in operation.

Bombardier Transportation is the rail division of Montreal-based Bombardier Inc.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD)

The Canadian Press

