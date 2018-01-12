People tour the Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft and facility in Toronto. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Bombardier puts Toronto aerospace facility in Downsview up for sale

MONTREAL — Bombardier is shopping around its sprawling aircraft manufacturing site in Toronto’s high-priced real-estate market.

The transportation company said it put its 152-hectare Downsview Airport location north of the city’s downtown up for sale a couple of weeks ago as part of its financial turnaround plan.

Spokesman Olivier Marcil said the unique land with a runway is larger than the company needs and no final decision has been made regarding a sale or relocation of its operations. Only 14 hectares of space is regularly used.

“We think that there’s a better use for the land than a current airport and that could be to the benefit of not only the company but the city of Toronto and the people,” he said in an interview.

The Montreal-based company (TSX:BBD.B) has been on the site since it purchased de Havilland Canada in 1992 but the airfield was built in 1929 to test de Havilland aircraft.

The land was used for the papal visits of John Paul II and served as a military base during the Second World War.

Bombardier used to run a shuttle service to transport employees between Toronto and Montreal, Wichita and Mexico. However, that was suspended as part of the transformation.

The land near subway stations, universities and Highway 401 is potentially very valuable.

Marcil said the company is working with professional advisers and has met with some potential buyers to assess interest. He declined to say how much Bombardier expects to receive from a potential sale.

Bombardier owns several hangars where Q400 turboprops and several business jets are assembled by about 3,500 workers.

Toronto Coun. Maria Augimeri says she will oppose the sale of the prime land.

“Got it on good authority that you’re secretly courting developers in scheme to turn Downsview plant into a massive housing project,” she tweeted. ”Over my dead body.”

Marcil said Bombardier has started to assess all of its global locations as part of its turnaround plan but declined to say if the company has identified any other sites that could be sold.

“We’re not ready to announce anything yet to any other sites that we have in the world.”

Bombardier said it will maintain a presence in Toronto even if it sells the site. It has talked to Pearson International Airport about relocating to the country’s largest airport because it requires runway access.

The company is also committed to Ontario and the Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research Initiative even if it relocates, Marcil added.

Bombardier is about halfway through its five-year turnaround plan that is designed to improve its financial health after nearly going bankrupt over development of its CSeries commercial jet. Bombardier has signed a deal to sell a majority stake in the program to Airbus.

Previous story
Crown gets go-ahead to prosecute Greek shipping company in B.C. fuel spill
Next story
Trump’s soothing comments on NAFTA talks relieve supporters of trade pact

Just Posted

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer

Major announcement from the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park to be made Tuesday

Two flu-related deaths in Central Alberta

Two Central Albertans with the flu have died this season out of… Continue reading

Police seek suspects who mailed penis sculpture to Red Deer man

Man has been sent offensive materials every December for last three years

Government criticized for ignoring needs at Red Deer hospital

UPC MLA doesn’t rule out health care privitization

WATCH: ’Your neighbour might need a naloxone kit someday’

Turning Point reports two opioid related deaths in January so far

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month