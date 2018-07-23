BP Canada gets green light to restart drilling off Nova Scotia coast after spill

HALIFAX — BP Canada has been given the green light to restart drilling operations off the coast of Nova Scotia, a month after the energy giant spilled thousands of litres of drilling mud into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board said Monday it gave the company approval to resume drilling operations late Sunday.

The energy regulator said the leak was caused by a loose connection in the mud booster line.

It said BP has put in place measures to prevent another accident, including replacing a section of the mud booster line and installing a pressure system alarm.

“We have verified that all the responsive steps have been implemented,” board CEO Stuart Pinks said in an incident bulletin update.

“We are satisfied that the responsive actions taken, including the additional monitoring and testing that will be done for the remainder of the project, allows for drilling operations to resume safely.”

BP Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The leak of 136 cubic metres of synthetic drilling mud from BP Canada’s West Aquarius drilling unit about 330 kilometres southeast of Halifax sparked widespread concern about offshore exploration in Nova Scotia.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs said last month the incident raises questions about the protection of the lands and waters, as well as any species potentially affected by the spill.

Synthetic-based mud is a heavy, dense fluid used during drilling to lubricate the drill pipe and regulate reservoir pressure.

The regulator is continuing to investigate the potential environmental effects of the spill, including reviewing footage of the seabed and analyzing samples of the drilling mud on the sea floor.

A report will be made public once the investigation has concluded, the board said.

Board spokeswoman Stacy O’Rourke said determining if any enforcement actions may be taken — including fines — will be part of the regulator’s ongoing investigation.

Previous story
Nutrien sells stake in Arab Potash for $502 million to China’s SDIC Mining
Next story
Canada’s wholesale sales rise 1.2% in May, with building supplies contributing

Just Posted

Updated: Red Deer emergency department nurses calling for more hiring

United Nurses of Alberta wants emergency meeting with health minister

Metis celebration held Aug. 3-5 in Big Valley

Food, games, music are featured

Blackfalds hits 10,000 population milestone

Blackfalds population grew 2.1 per cent over last year, more than doubling the provincial average

Red Deer wildlife photographer captures the beauty of animals in their natural habitats

Rick Price travels with his camera up to 250 days a year

Police probe deadly shooting that left 3 dead, 12 wounded in Toronto’s Greektown

TORONTO — Three people died in a shooting rampage that took place… Continue reading

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Blackfalds scooter riders catching big air

Blackfalds Optimist All Wheels Park was a busy place on Monday. Scooters… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown, known for bustling patio culture, becomes site of mass shooting

Toronto’s vibrant Greektown neighbourhood is best known by locals for its for… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN — Investors sent shares in Fiat Chrysler sliding Monday as they… Continue reading

HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HALIFAX — HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their… Continue reading

Danforth rampage continues a deadly year of gun violence for Toronto

TORONTO — Sunday’s deadly rampage in Toronto marks the latest in a… Continue reading

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians on Monday shrugged off the possibility that a… Continue reading

Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

BOCA DEL R\XCDO, Mexico — It’s almost as if Letty Stegall is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month