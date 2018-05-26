Broadcom’s Tan, CBS’s Moonves among highest-paid CEOs

Here are the highest-paid CEOs for 2017, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The AP’s compensation study covered 339 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria, such as Oracle.

Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

___

1. Hock Tan

Broadcom

$103.2 million

Change from last year: Up 318 per cent

___

2. Leslie Moonves

CBS

$68.4 million

Change: flat

___

3. W. Nicholas Howley

TransDigm

$61 million

Change: Up 223 per cent

(Howley left the CEO position last month.)

___

4. Jeffrey Bewkes

Time Warner

$49 million

Change: Up 50 per cent

___

5. Stephen Kaufer

TripAdvisor

$43.2 million

Change: Up 3,400 per cent

(Kaufer’s 2017 compensation excludes $4.8 million in incremental fair value relating to the modification of awards granted in 2013.)

___

6. David Zaslav

Discovery Communications

$42.2 million

Change: Up 14 per cent

___

7. Robert Iger

Walt Disney

$36.3 million

Change: Down 11 per cent

___

8. Stephen Wynn

Wynn Resorts

$34.5 million

Change: Up 23 per cent

(Wynn left the CEO position in February.)

___

9. Brenton Saunders

Allergan

$32.8 million

Change: Up 693 per cent

___

10. Brian Roberts

Comcast

$32.5 million

Change: Down 1 per cent

Previous story
For CEOs, $11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack
Next story
Snoop Dogg lauds Canada’s growing cannabis industry at Montreal tech conference

Just Posted

Woman hurt, driver arrested in two vehicle crash in Red Deer

Police say one vehicle involved was stolen

North and South Korean leaders hold surprise 2nd summit

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer shows respect at annual celebration

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Suport Centre holds Respect Day at city hall park

Red Deer man sentenced to 4 1/2 years for fatal shooting

Mother-of-two was killed when a rifle in a sports bag accidentally went off in February 2017

Children who died in Indian Residential Schools to be remembered in Red Deer on June 11.

Deputy Mayor reads proclamation at Barrie Wilson School

WATCH: Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday opens in a larger new venue

Carnival Cinemas space praised by customers and vendors

Snoop Dogg lauds Canada’s growing cannabis industry at Montreal tech conference

MONTREAL — Canada is more advanced than the United States regarding its… Continue reading

More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

WASHINGTON — A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its… Continue reading

Prime minister, abortion rights groups claim win in Ireland

DUBLIN — Abortion rights activists proclaimed victory for social justice Saturday as… Continue reading

For CEOs, $11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack

NEW YORK — Chief executives at the biggest public companies got an… Continue reading

Restless days and sleepless nights: Spelling bee takes toll

WASHINGTON — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a test of brain… Continue reading

NDP nominates candidate for pending Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection

Seat vacant after previous MLA charged with sexual assault

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are actively hunting for two suspects believed to… Continue reading

Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

NEW YORK — It was the moment the #MeToo movement had been… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month