Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer for Enercare Inc., which provides a variety of residential utility services.

Enercare’s board unanimously supports the Brookfield Infrastructure offer, which is worth the equivalent of $29 per share in cash with an option to receive some of the price in equity.

The offer is 53 per cent above Enercare’s closing price at $18.91 on Tuesday.

The total deal value includes about US$630 million of debt that Brookfield Infrastructure would assume.

Enercare, based in Markham, Ont. provides electricity, water and gas for condominiums and apartments as well as rental water heaters, furnaces and air conditioners.

Jim Pantelidis, chairman of Enercare’s board of directors, said in a joint statement that the offer recognizes the value of the business since its initial public offering in 2002.

“I am confident they will provide opportunity for employees of Enercare and capital to continue growing the business,” Pantelidis said.

Enercare has about 5,100 employees at operations in Canada and the United States.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a publicly traded member of the Toronto-based Brookfield group of companies.

It owns and operates utility, transport, energy and other infrastructure businesses around the world.

Enercare is attractive because of its stable long-term cash flows from equipment rentals, said Sam Pollock, CEO of Brookfield Infrastructure.

“We see attractive opportunities to grow the business and continue to create value, leveraging Brookfield’s significant presence in the utility, home building and multi-residential sectors across Canada and the U.S.,” he added.

The deal has the unanimous support of Enercare’s board of directors but requires support from at least two-thirds of the votes cast by Enercare shareholders. It also requires court approvals and clearance under Canada’s competition act.

Under the agreement with Enercare’s board, Brookfield Infrastructure will have the right to match any unsolicited alternative proposals and could receive a $111 million termination fee if the agreement is cancelled under specific circumstances.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ECI, TSX:BIP.UN, TSX:BAM.A)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Tim Hortons parent company poses rise in profits following franchisee strife

Just Posted

Citing competitiveness pressures, feds ease carbon tax thresholds

OTTAWA — Bowing to concerns about international competitiveness, the Trudeau government is… Continue reading

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections

NEW YORK — Facebook elevated concerns about election interference Tuesday, announcing that… Continue reading

Aeromexico crash: Stronger planes can mean fewer fatalities

FRANKFURT — Passengers in plane crashes like Tuesday’s Aeromexico accident — in… Continue reading

Inflation, gas prices, tariffs squeeze consumers

The price of a can of Coca-Cola? Likely going up. A package… Continue reading

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing to appear in court today

TORONTO — A woman recently found fit to stand trial in a… Continue reading

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading

Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading

Tim Hortons parent company poses rise in profits following franchisee strife

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Months of heated relations with a group of rebellious… Continue reading

Lawsuit against Soulpepper co-founder Albert Schultz ‘resolved’: lawyer

TORONTO — A lawyer representing theatre impresario Albert Schultz says lawsuits alleging… Continue reading

Toronto film fest Canadian lineup has titles by Denys Arcand, Jennifer Baichwal

TORONTO — Contemporary anxieties and Indigenous issues are among the themes in… Continue reading

Rangers agree to 2-year deal with forward Ryan Spooner

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to a two-year,… Continue reading

Women’s No. 1 player has eye on British-Open

By Steve Douglas THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Ariya Jutanugarn is coming round reluctantly… Continue reading

Ultralight pilot dead in Alberta crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The pilot of an ultralight… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month