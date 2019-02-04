Brose to cut 100 jobs at Ontario operations as auto market shifts

LONDON, Ont. — Autoparts maker Brose Fahrzeugteile says it will cut 100 jobs at its London, Ont., operations by the end of the year.

The German company says it is adjusting production capacity at the manufacturing facility to meet shifting customer demand.

The company did not specify which shifts it is adapting to, but the automotive market in general has been moving away from passenger cars towards various types of SUVs including crossovers.

Brose Canada produces seat components and adjusters for its main customers including Ford Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Volkswagen, Subaru, and Mercedes-Benz.

The company says its focus is on supporting those affected by the job cuts by providing transition options, including potential relocation to other Brose facilities.

Brose, which started operating in London in 2005, has more than 600 employees at two facilities in Canada.

Previous story
Appeal court says CP Rail failed to meet service obligations after bridge fire

Just Posted

Trial in 2020 for man accused in $10 million oilpatch fraud

Man accused of bilking investors of $10.2 million in Canada and the U.S. in a pyramid scheme

Some homeless still sleep outdoors despite the cold snap

Warming centre a busy place in Red Deer

New trial for man accused in double-fatal collision set for later this month

Dangerous driving causing death trial did not go ahead in January because of late-arriving evidence

Second-degree murder retrial moved to Calgary

Second-degree murder jury trial ended in mistrial in Red Deer last month

Red Deerians are putting out the welcome mat

Rooms and homes rented for Winter Games

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Notley will decide when we go to the polls

It’s not surprising that United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is calling on… Continue reading

Gronkowski makes 2 key catches in what could be last game

ATLANTA — Rob Gronkowski rumbled down the field, got past two defenders… Continue reading

Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee ready for first LPGA Tour event as a professional

It took weeks for Jaclyn Lee to really absorb that she had… Continue reading

Review: Thank U, Next: Maroon 5’s halftime show was basic

There are a number of words you could use to describe Maroon… Continue reading

Canadian Sci-Tech Oscar winners on the science behind blockbuster films

TORONTO — Martin Scorsese has nothing on Toronto-based graphics researcher Jos Stam.… Continue reading

Most Read