The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is pleased the federal government has legislated postal employees back to work. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

OTTAWA — A group representing Canadian businesses is praising the federal government for legislating postal employees back to work, saying it will help clear hefty backlogs of mail ahead of the busy holiday season.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said in a statement that it was pleased Ottawa listened to business owners, who described the postal strike as “an emergency for many small firms and for Canadian consumers.”

Mail service was scheduled to resume today at noon Eastern after the Senate passed legislation ordering an end to five weeks of rotating strikes by postal workers.

Royal assent was granted Monday after senators approved Bill C-89 by a vote of 53-25, with four abstentions.

The government deemed passage of the bill to be urgent due to the economic impact of continued mail disruptions during the busy Christmas holiday season.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a statement declaring it’s “exploring all options to fight the back-to-work legislation.”

Negotiations had been underway for nearly a year, but the dispute escalated more recently when CUPW members launched rotating strikes Oct. 22.

Those walkouts have led to backlogs of mail and parcel deliveries at the Crown corporation’s main sorting plants in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Dan Kelly, president of the business federation, said 71 per cent of members it surveyed supported back-to-work legislation after two-thirds of small businesses reported they had been negatively affected by the strike.

“Back to work legislation is never an easy choice, but it will help salvage the holiday season for small firms and consumers,” he said in the statement. ”We’re relieved to see Canada Post back to work and hope the corporation and the union can reach a long-lasting agreement to ensure Canada Post can become a low-cost and reliable option for small business.”

Previous story
Maple Leaf Foods to build new London plant, shutter 3 others in Ontario
Next story
Complaints against Canadian telecom, TV providers soar 57% in 2017-18: report

Just Posted

Red Deer cannabis user disappointed in quality

Greentown reopens Thursday due to cannabis shortage

Risk of freezing rain in Red Deer area

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

Complaints against Canadian telecom, TV providers soar 57% in 2017-18: report

OTTAWA — An annual tally of complaints against Canada’s telecommunications companies finds… Continue reading

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

OTTAWA — A group representing Canadian businesses is praising the federal government… Continue reading

Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

OTTAWA — The federal government is advising the food industry not to… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta families enjoy Breakfast with Santa – wrapping up Festival of Trees

The Village People’s Y.M.C.A. had families spelling out the letters on the… Continue reading

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Dictionary.com chooses ‘misinformation’ as word of the year

NEW YORK — Misinformation, as opposed to disinformation, was chosen Monday as… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment… Continue reading

Most Read